West Virginia State proved it could play with the University of Charleston when the Kanawha County rivals last met up on the basketball court on Feb. 10. Now, the Yellow Jackets must prove that they can beat the Golden Eagles.
They’ll lock up again at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute when UC (12-2) brings a 12-game Mountain East Conference winning streak into its second showdown with State (9-5).
UC picked up a 93-87 home victory against State on Feb. 10 at the Wehrle Innovation Center after trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half. Five Golden Eagles scored 12 or more points that night, led by Isaiah Gable’s 19.
West Virginia State coach Bryan Poore realizes that his team needs a bigger contribution from its bench than it got in the first meeting with UC, which could translate into a stronger finish.
“We’ve got to play the whole 40 minutes,’’ Poore said, “especially against a team as good as UC. It’s 40 minutes of focus — every possession counts, every shot, every rebound. It comes down to both teams are going to have some runs, and so the team that can weather the storm and stay positive will get to the other side and come out on top.’’
The game could carry some significance for both squads are far as seeding for the upcoming MEC tournament (March 3-7), the bulk of which is played at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
With the regular season wrapping up Saturday, UC leads Glenville (7-2) in the South Division standings, with State in third. The Yellow Jackets, however, can finish anywhere from second to fourth in the division, and teams want to avoid finishing fourth, because it means playing an extra postseason game in the opening round at campus sites. The top three in each division advance straight to the quarterfinals in Wheeling.
Golden Eagles coach Dwaine Osborne wasn’t sure if Glenville could still catch his team in the MEC South, owing to the fact that UC has played five more games than the Pioneers.
“I don’t know how they’re doing all that stuff with a different number of games,’’ Osborne said. “I’ve been telling our team for a month just worry about playing the game in front of you and we’ll figure it out at the end.’’
Charleston remains the No. 1 defensive team in the MEC, holding opponents to 71.7 points per game, but gave up 42 points to State in the first half the last time they played.
“I thought they did some really good things in the first 30 minutes of the game,’’ Osborne said of the Yellow Jackets. “A lot of that is a compliment to them and how they played. Obviously, we have to find a way to start better and try to play our most complete game possible if we want to be able to win over there. I think they’re super talented.’’
Just as important to Poore as improved seeding is keeping some momentum in the season’s stretch run. State comes into Saturday’s game having won three straight following a four-game losing spell.
“Definitely, you do want some momentum,’’ Poore said. “Obviously winning’s better than losing, but I’d like for them to play a little more consistent. We have some spurts where we’re really good. We want to be consistent and if we carry that through for 40 minutes, we’ll be pretty dangerous.’’
WVSU senior guard Glen Abram (23.7 points per game) continues to hold down the No. 2 spot in MEC scoring behind Glenville State’s John Williams (26.0). Anthony Pittman averages 17.9 points for the Yellow Jackets and leads the MEC in rebounding (12.8 per game). UC has none of the top 25 scorers in the league, but the Golden Eagles do sport five players at 11 points per game or better, led by Lamont McManus (13.8) and Eddie Colbert III (12.5).
State forward Jeremiah Moore has missed the last two games with an aggravation of his turf toe injury, and Poore lists him as day to day. UC point guard Seth O’Neal missed his team’s last two games for personal reasons and Osborne was “not 100% sure’’ O’Neal would return on Saturday.
UC-State women
Tournament seeding is also on the line in the women’s game that tips off at 2 p.m. Saturday, with UC (13-2) attempting to nail down the top spot in the South Division. Glenville State (10-1), riding a nine-game win streak and battling UC for that honor, is at Concord Saturday.
State (8-6), meanwhile, is tied for third in the South with Concord (8-6) and doesn’t want to drop to fourth and be forced to participate in the play-in game to get to the quarterfinals.
Charleston captured the first game between the county rivals this season 86-64 on Feb. 10 behind Brooklyn Pannell’s 35 points. UC went 13 of 24 on 3-pointers in that contest.
Pannell (25.4) continues to lead the MEC in individual scoring, with Erykah Russell (19.3) second on UC’s squad. For State, Destiny Fields (14.9) and Charity Shears (13.1) lead the way.
UC stands as the league’s stingiest team, permitting just 63.7 points per game, while the Yellow Jackets are second in the MEC in scoring (94.0), behind only Glenville State (101.7).