All four of the Kanawha Valley’s Mountain East Conference basketball programs take winning streaks into Saturday’s doubleheader games.
Both West Virginia State and the University of Charleston host women’s and men’s games, with tipoff times set for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.
West Virginia State (2-3), which has won its last two women’s games and topped 100 points in each, takes on Davis & Elkins (1-3) at the Walker Convocation Center on State’s campus in Institute.
In the second game, the Yellow Jacket men (4-1) seek their fifth straight victory when they host the Senators (2-3). Glen Abram leads State in scoring at 24.6 points per game, the second-best figure in the MEC.
At the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston, the unbeaten Golden Eagle women (5-0) try to keep their momentum going Saturday against winless West Virginia Wesleyan (0-5) in a 2 p.m. tipoff.
After that contest, UC’s men (3-2) gun for their fourth straight win when they tackle the Bobcats (0-5). The Golden Eagles lead the league in defense, permitting just 70.4 points per game.
Currently, no fans are being admitted to MEC athletic events. Teams are playing 16-game regular season schedules, all against MEC opponents.