The University of Charleston men’s basketball team may be riding high on a seven-game winning streak, but coach Dwaine Osborne isn’t about to let his squad get too comfortable.
As the Golden Eagles prepare for Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain East Conference game at Wheeling, Osborne was asked in what areas his team needs to improve, if any.
“There are lots of things we have to get better at,’’ Osborne said. “It would take me a long time to put that list out there.’’
UC (7-2), vying for first place in the MEC South, leads the league in defense, permitting just 69.3 points per game and shoots an MEC-best 51.3% from the floor. Still, Osborne doesn’t want to simply settle for what he’s seen so far.
“I think a lot of that starts with watching film,’’ Osborne said, “and it carries over into practice. There are so many things that we aren’t necessarily bad at, it’s just that we can get better.
“Part of what we want within the culture of our program is to be constantly on the lookout for how we can improve and make something even better, versus becoming complacent. We try to do that well. I think we’ve got players who care a lot about trying to be their best.’’
Lamont McManus, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, continues to lead UC in scoring at 14.1 ppg game and is followed by 6-6 sophomore wing Eddie Colbert III (13.4). For Wheeling (1-4), Jarett Haines, a 5-11 senior guard, leads the team with an 18.3 scoring average.
Monday’s MEC doubleheader at the McDonough Center in Wheeling begins at 5 p.m. when the unbeaten Golden Eagle women (9-0) tackle the Cardinals (5-3).
Like the UC men, the Golden Eagles women also lead the MEC in scoring defense, allowing only 62.7 ppg.
Three of the conference’s top four scorers will be on display in this game, with Wheeling’s Lilly Ritz (23.6) second in the MEC, followed by UC’s Brooklyn Pannell (23.3) and Erykah Russell (22.1).