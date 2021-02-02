Fresh off a victory against West Liberty, the No. 9 team in Division II, University of Charleston men’s coach Dwaine Osborne doesn’t want his players feeling comfortable. Not with Fairmont State looming on the schedule.
The Golden Eagles (6-2), seeking their seventh straight win, travel to Fairmont for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain East Conference tipoff. The Falcons (4-1) lead the North Division, with UC a half-game out of first in the South.
“We’ll have our hands full trying to figure out how to handle them,’’ Osborne said. “They’ve got some dudes.
“I think our players have done a really good job of just concentrating on the task at hand. Again, I think it’s about us trying to constantly strive to get better. I think what happens when you win a game like [West Liberty], you can become a little bit complacent. I’ll be all over them at practice. They’ll think I’m the maddest guy in the world, probably. But I’ll be after them pretty good, trying to keep them on edge a little bit.’’
Fairmont State brings a potent offense into the contest, averaging 95.4 points per game, second only to West Liberty (102.6) in the MEC. Dale Bonner (18.0) paces the scoring for the Falcons.
For Charleston, Lamont McManus leads a balanced attack at 14.6 points per game. UC’s defense is ranked first in the league, allowing only 69.3 points per game.
West Virginia State (6-1) hits the road Wednesday to play at Frostburg State (2-5). The Yellow Jackets lead the South Division following a loss by Glenville State (5-1) on Monday to West Liberty.
State’s Glen Abram (23.6) tops the MEC in scoring, with teammate Jeremiah Moore (19.7) also in the top 10. Agyei Edwards (20.2) is the top scorer for Frostburg.
The Kanawha Valley’s two MEC women’s teams are also competing Wednesday. Unbeaten UC (8-0) travels to Fairmont State (3-5), while West Virginia State (4-4) visits Frostburg (2-6). Both of those games are set to begin at 5 p.m.