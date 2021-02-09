It’s too bad that the Mountain East Conference has yet to allow fans to attend league athletic events due to COVID-19, because those fans could have gotten two showdowns for the price of one at the Wehrle Innovation Center Wednesday evening.
For the first time in many seasons, all four teams bring highly competitive squads into play when Kanawha County rivals West Virginia State and the University of Charleston tangle in a college basketball doubleheader at UC. The women’s game is set to tip off at 5 p.m., and the men’s at 7:30.
UC’s women are the league’s lone unbeaten, sporting a 10-0 record under first-year coach Tianni Kelly, giving them the lead in the MEC South Division. State’s high-scoring women, meanwhile, are 6-4 as they seek their first winning record since the 2013-14 season. Coach Charles Marshall’s Yellow Jackets have gone over 100 points four times already, and twice more have tallied 99 points.
The men’s game figures to get a lot of attention, and rightfully so, as it pairs two of the conference’s best teams. UC (8-2), sitting atop the MEC South, has captured eight straight wins since an 0-2 start, and State (6-3) posted a six-game victory run earlier this season.
Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne wasn’t feeling much like the top dog in his division Tuesday afternoon following a tough road trip to Wheeling on Monday. The Golden Eagles had to bear down to put away the host Cardinals, the last-place team in the MEC North, by a 73-69 count, then had a harrowing trip back home in snowy conditions.
“What’s usually a 2-hour, 45-minute trip turned into a trip just under five hours,’’ Osborne said. “I got home at 2:58 a.m. We’re not allowed to eat on the bus with the COVID situation, so we had to stay and eat there, so that made it longer. Then we were going 25 miles an hour for a long stretch. It was just a disaster. Then we had to go get our COVID tests [Tuesday morning] about 8, 8:30. It was a circus, but we’ve got to get ourselves ready to go.’’
UC’s Wheeling trip wasn’t originally scheduled for Monday — two days before a rivalry game — but was added after earlier postponements to the league’s 16-game regular season schedule. Osborne said the situation was “not ideal,’’ but intended to learn from the experience. Isaiah Gable had to make a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining to wrap up Monday’s victory for the Golden Eagles, who began the week as the No. 17 team in the NCAA Division II media poll and No. 22 in the NABC Coaches national rankings.
“We’re not as tough as we need to be yet,’’ Osborne said. “We’ve got a long way to go before we get to our ceiling. We’ve still got to improve, but I don’t know if there’s enough time this season to max ourselves out. We have really good upside and improvement and we’re heading in that direction. It’s just that we’re so far from getting there.’’
The Golden Eagles lead the MEC in several categories. They sport the league’s top defense (69.3 points per game) and the best team field goal percentage (50.6). Low-post threat Lamont McManus, who led UC in Monday’s win with 21 points, tops the MEC in overall shooting (64.1%) and Gable is the most-accurate 3-point shooter (45.5%).
“I think they’re the best team in the league,’’ said West Virginia State coach Bryan Poore said of the Golden Eagles. “We just have to keep them off balance somehow, switch up defenses a little bit.
“They play through McManus, and he opens up a lot of things. If you let him get the ball on the block and go one on one, he’s going to score. We’ll try to keep them from getting it in there, but once he does we’ve got to deal with it or he’s going to score, and it opens up opportunities for their shooters. We’ve got to get it out of the post defensively and locate the shooters. We’ll have to be on our A-game.’’
McManus (14.8) leads UC’s balanced squad in scoring, and is followed by Eddie Colbert III (12.4) and Seth O’Neal (10.6). State features two of the MEC’s top seven scorers in Glen Abram (22.3) and Jeremiah Moore (19.4), while Anthony Pittman tops the conference in rebounding (12.4).
Osborne said in the small amount of time UC had to prepare for Wednesday’s game, it divided attention between honing its own skills and concentrating on the Jackets.
“Obviously, we want to do both,’’ Osborne said. “We want to play well offensively and defensively against what they’re doing. They’re really, really, really talented. We have to figure out how to execute on both sides of the ball. If we do just one side or the other, we’re probably not going to get the desired outcome.’’
Poore looks for his team to work the ball more on offense rather than have someone attack the basket early in the shot clock.
“I’ve preached that since I’ve been here,’’ Poore said, “but the kids get in the moment and are very confident. Glen Abram, Pitt and Jeremiah Moore are confident guys who feel like they can get us a bucket.
“What we’ve got to do is get the ball to the second or third side of the floor instead of just the first side. Anybody who’s got any kind of defense to them at all will be in the gaps and be in help-side position. Once you move the ball to the second or third side, hopefully it opens up the lanes and people forget to help side. And then you get more room to work.’’
UC’s women also have a nice blend of offense and defense, leading the MEC in fewest points allowed (61.7 per game) and carrying two of the league’s top four scorers in Brooklyn Pannell (25.1) and Erykah Russell (20.6). Pannell poured in 41 points in Monday’s win at Wheeling. Dakota Reeves (10.9 points per game) is second in the conference with 31 3-point goals.
State, which averages 95 points (second in the MEC), is led in scoring by Destiny Fields (16.6), Charity Shears (13.9) and Kalia Cunningham (11.1).