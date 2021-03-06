WHEELING -- There’s an old phrase that defense wins championships, and at least for the University of Charleston women’s basketball team, defense certainly got the Golden Eagles to the championship game of the Mountain East Conference tournament.
UC held Wheeling without a point for a stretch of 8 minutes and 34 seconds in the second half as the Golden Eagles stymied the Cardinals 71-55 in the semifinals Saturday afternoon at WesBanco Arena.
UC improved to 16-2 and will play Glenville State (12-2) in the title game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Pioneers advanced with an 88-69 win over Notre Dame College in the other semifinals Saturday.
In the regular season, the Golden Eagles split with Glenville State, winning at Glenville 91-86 and losing at home 83-31.
“Honestly, I’m never seen a run that long and I didn’t know it was that long,” said UC coach Tianni Kelly of the long Wheeling scoring drought. “We were huge defensively, and we have preached that all season. They were helping with each other, talking, and were phenomenal on defense.”
Wheeling’s Jacqui Hinesmon hit a free throw with 3:48 left in the third quarter to make the score 42-40 in favor of UC. The Cardinals didn’t score another point until 5:14 left in the fourth quarter, on a Hinesmon jumper. At that time, the Golden Eagles had upped their lead all the way out to 62-40.
During that stretch, UC went on a 19-0 run. The Golden Eagles trailed 33-27 at halftime but outscored Wheeling 25-7 in the third quarter and 44-22 in the second half.
UC shot just 27% from the floor compared to 50% from Wheeling in the first half. The Golden Eagles didn’t make a field goal over the last 5:54 of the first half and missed 13 of their last 14 shots.
Despite that, UC trailed by just six points at halftime and was still in the game, giving Kelly plenty of hope for the second half.
“It was a very tough game,” Kelly said. “Wheeling did an excellent job, especially in the first half. We had a rough first half and shot it poorly. For them to come back, stay composed, and continue to fight on defense, I’m so proud the way we fought back.”
UC also did a great job limiting Wheeling’s Lilly Ritz, a first-team All-MEC selection who averaged 24 points and 17.6 rebounds for the Cardinals during the regular season. The junior scored 28 points and grabbed 25 boards in a quarterfinal win over Concord on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles sent numerous bodies at Ritz and held her to 12 points and 14 rebounds, including just two points and four rebounds in the second half. The 12 points was a season low for the Cardinals standout.
In the regular-season matchup between the teams, UC defeated Wheeling 82-53 but Ritz had a monster game, scoring 20 points and grabbing 22 rebounds.
“We had fresh bodies on her consistently,” Kelly said. “We were constantly rotating and she could never get a feel for what to do. We doubled and sometimes left one on one. She’s a fantastic offensive rebounder and she only had two tonight. We kept her off the offensive glass.”
“They did a really good job of sending the extra player down,” Ritz said. “I didn’t see them, they got in the passing lanes pretty well, and they just did a good job of defending me.”
Wheeling coach Michael Llanas was proud of the accomplishments and play of Ritz this season.
“It is amazing to see what she has been able to do,” Llanas said. “She is at 32 or 33 double-doubles in a row. The national record is 34. So she is one or two away from breaking that. She has garnered a lot of attention, and deserves all the accolades. She’s the cornerstone of this team.”
UC was able to get some huge contributions with its top two players in foul trouble. MEC Player of the Year Brooklyn Pannell picked up her fourth foul with 6:10 remaining in the third quarter with the game tied at 37. She finished with a season low of just seven points.
Erykah Russell, also a first-team All-MEC selection, also collected her fourth foul in the third quarter for the Golden Eagles. Despite that, Dakota Reeves and Anastasiia Zakharova both scored a team-high 15 points for UC. Reserves Abby Lee scored six points and Haley Moore grabbed six rebounds.
"All year, Abby and Haley have given us big minutes,” Kelly said. “Tonight they were excellent. Abby was huge and provided some scoring, and Haley played great defense. Their stats may not necessarily show the impact they had but they were absolutely huge for us today.”
Glenville State 88, Notre Dame College 69
Zakiyah Winfield scored 25 points as Glenville State (12-2) advanced to Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game against Charleston. Notre Dame bows out of the tournament with a 14-4 record.
Dazha Congleton added 13 points and Abby Stoler scored 12 for the Pioneers, who led 43-32 at halftime and outscored Notre Dame 45-37 after the break.
Jada Marone led NDC with 25 points.