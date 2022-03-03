WHEELING — Zakiyah Winfield tossed in 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the No. 1-ranked Glenville State College women’s basketball team stayed undefeated Thursday, blowing past Wheeling 105-45 to advance out of the quarterfinal round of the Mountain East Conference tournament at Wesbanco Arena.
The top-seeded Pioneers (27-0) take on the Concord-Notre Dame winner in Saturday’s semifinals. Tipoff is set for noon.
Re’Shawna Stone chipped in 22 points and Dazha Congleton added 16 for Glenville.
GSC got off to a fast start, connecting on 14 of 22 shots (64%) from the floor in the first quarter to build a 35-7 lead. The Pioneers’ defense took over from there, forcing the Cardinals into 30 turnovers and recording 20 steals.
Lauren Calhoun paced Wheeling with 14 points. The Cardinals finish the season at 8-20.
West Liberty 79, Fairmont State 70: Audry Tingle scored 18 points and Arriana Manzay added 17 as No. 3 seed West Liberty advanced to the semifinals.
The Hilltoppers (22-8) will face Charleston (19-8) in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bailee Smith (15 points) and Corinne Thomas (12) also reached double figures for West Liberty.
Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman led all scorers with 33 points, hitting 9 for 15 3-pointers for the Falcons, whose season ends with a 15-14 record.