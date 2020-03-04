WHEELING — If ever there’s a time to snap a five-game losing streak, the postseason is the place to do it.
West Virginia State’s women earned their first victory since Feb. 13 and survived to play another day in the Mountain East Conference tournament. The Yellow Jackets got 27 points from Chloe Cheresne to beat West Liberty 64-54 Wednesday afternoon at WesBanco Arena.
The Yellow Jackets (10-19) held the Hilltoppers to 28 percent shooting and forced WLU into 21 turnovers. West Virginia State gets No. 1 seed Glenville State (23-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
West Liberty and West Virginia State are two of the teams in the Mountain East who rely most on 3-pointers. The Hilltoppers shot the most this season (950) and the Yellow Jackets shot the third-most (869).
While WLU (12-17) stayed on brand with 44 3-point attempts, making nine, State took just 10 and made three. The Yellow Jackets scored 34 points in the paint.
The Hilltoppers led just once during the game, at 8-6 on a Morgan Brunner 3-pointer and the Yellow Jackets led by as many as 12. A fourth-quarter run allowed WLU to get as close as three at 49-46, but that was the closest the Hilltoppers would come.
Sierra Womack added 14 points for West Virginia State as the team’s only other double-digit scorer. Cheresne also led State with 10 rebounds. Taylor Johnson scored 21 to lead West Liberty.
Wheeling 69, Davis & Elkins 60: Lilly Ritz scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals over D&E, earning a quarterfinal spot against No. 2 seed Notre Dame at noon Thursday.
Davis & Elkins led once on the opening basket, but never again as the Cardinals quickly had the game in hand. Four players finished in double-figure scoring for Wheeling (11-18) — Ritz, Taliah Cashwell (16 points), Lauren Lipscomb (15) and Khira Burton (14). Jay Kilpatrick scored 15 points to lead D&E (7-22).
Men
West Virginia Wesleyan 68, Urbana 54: The Bobcats led by one at halftime but outscored the Blue Knights by 13 in the second half to pull away, earning a quarterfinal spot against No. 2 seed Charleston at noon Friday.
Daylin Lee led Wesleyan (12-17) with 24 points and six rebounds and Dusin Vicentic tallied a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards). Tehree Horn and Matt Ashley scored 10 points each for Urbana (8-21).
Concord 73, Notre Dame 68: The Mountain Lions trailed by nine at halftime but outscored the Falcons by 14 in the second half to earn a quarterfinal spot against No. 1 seed West Liberty Friday at 6 p.m.
Concord (12-17) trailed by seven with 8:17 left in the game but knocked out the defending champion Falcons (9-20) by closing out the game on a 27-15 run.
Trey Brisco scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half for Concord, including going 14 of 14 from the foul line. Jordan Burton led Notre Dame with 15 points and DeAthony Owens had a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds).