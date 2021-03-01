West Virginia Wesleyan upset West Virginia State 100-84 in the first round of the Mountain East Conference women's basketball tournament Monday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Wesleyan (6-10) advances to the quarterfinals against Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Thursday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. West Virginia State finishes the season at 8-8.
The Bobcats shot 51% from the field and had six players reach double-figure scoring. Abi Gabauer poured in 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Symphonie Bryant-Brown added 20 points. Brittany Stawovy had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Malaika Kimmons had 13 points and eight rebounds. Summer Matlack had 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds, and Courtney Wilfong chipped in 10 points.
Alexis Hall led WVSU with 15 points. Payton Shears had 13 and Shelby Harmeyer scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Alderson Broaddus 85, Fairmont State 79: Shay Harper's 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left in the game proved to be the decisive points as Alderson Broaddus defeated Fairmont State at Joe Retton Arena.
AB (7-10) will face top-seeded Charleston in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. Fairmont State finishes the year at 7-10.
The Battlers led 38-32 at the half, but Sierra Kotchman's jumper at the end of the third quarter gave Fairmont State a 61-60 lead. The game remained close in the fourth quarter and Alyssa DeAngelo gave the Falcons a two-point lead at 77-76 with under a minute to play.
Harper then drained the 3, and the Battlers came up with the stop on defense with a blocked shot. That led Fairmont State to foul, and AB went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final seconds tosecure the final margin.
Maddy Moyer led the way for AB with 26 points. Celeste Walters recorded the double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds and Carissa Spiker chipped in 13 points for the Battlers.
Kotchman had a game-high 28 points for Fairmont State. DeAngelo finished with 22.
Men
Wheeling 97, Alderson Broaddus 91: Jarett Haines scored 26 of his 34 points in the first half, hitting 9 of 10 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, to lead Wheeling to a 51-37 halftime lead in its first-round win over Alderson Broaddus in Phillipi.
The Cardinals (6-11) will take on Charleston at 2 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Alderson Broaddus (6-11) cut the deficit to six points with under a minute to play, but Wheeling kept the Battlers at bay by converting free throws down the stretch.
Jordan Reid added 22 points for for Wheeling. Brent Price had 18 and John Korte scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.
David Shriver poured in 31 points to lead AB. Dalen Soloman tallied 16 points.
Concord 107, Davis & Elkins 100 (2OT): Concord outscored Davis & Elkins 17-10 in the second overtime to pick up a first-round win Athens.
Concord (9-7) will face West Liberty at 2 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. D&E finishes the season with a record of 4-10.
Concord led by two points in the waning seconds of regulation, but Breland Walton's turnaround layup in the paint forced the game to overtime. In the first extra session, Concord's as Liam Evans layup tied the game at 90-90 to force another period. A 7-2 run to start the final overtime period proved to give CU the breathing room it needed to go on to the win.
Malik Johnson had 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Concord while Ethan Heller tallied 28 points, six assists and six rebounds and Evans provided 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mountain Lions.
Gyasi Powell had a game-high 30 points for Davis & Elkins. Walton finished with 29 and Sam Rolle just missed a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.