WHEELING -- To end the first quarter, University of Charleston women’s basketball standout Markyia McCormick banked in a 3-pointer from half court just before the buzzer in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference tournament against rival West Virginia State.
It was that kind of day for the Golden Eagles, as they used the momentum of the McCormick made desperation heave to pull away for an 82-58 victory over State Thursday afternoon at the WesBanco Arena.
The No. 2 Golden Eagles (19-8) advance to the semifinals, where they will play No. 3 seed West Liberty (21-8) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Hilltoppers swept UC in the regular season, winning both games.
UC jumped out to a 8-2 lead after State went 3:46 without a point. The Yellow Jackets were able to come back and tie it at 13 but the Golden Eagles closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run, including McCormick’s banked-in half-court shot.
The momentum from McCormick’s buzzer-beater carried over to the second quarter, as UC was able to extend its lead all the way all the way out to 21 points at 38-17. The Golden Eagles settled for a 15-point advantage at halftime.
“It was really exciting,” McCormick said. “I don’t really practice that shot. I don’t know what I was expecting but I was happy to see it went in. I definitely think it brought some momentum with it and brought up the energy. From there on, we just had a lot of fun, and it really showed.”
WVSU coach Charles Marshall agreed that the half-court shot by McCormick changed the game.
“That was a huge momentum lift for them because we were still right there,” Marshall said. “We kind of lost our energy a little bit. We got down on ourselves a little bit. That definitely hurt us.”
Much like the first quarter, WVSU went on another long scoring drought in the second quarter, going 4:53 without a point. Latifat Olatunji made a basket for State at the 9:32 mark and the Yellow Jackets' next points didn’t come until the 4:39 mark, also an Olatunji lay-up.
“Our defense is what sparks our offense, especially when we can get stops and get in transition,” UC coach Tianni Kelly said. “It was huge in terms of getting us going and our energy up. It also extended our lead to where we felt more comfortable in the second half."
Marshall indicated scoring droughts are nothing new for WVSU but the Yellow Jackets just couldn’t overcome them against UC.
“It’s kind of who we have been all year,” Marshall said. “We typically have been able to overcome them by forcing teams into turnovers and picking up our defensive intensity. Today we just had a hard time doing that. UC was prepared for us and came in with a good game plan.”
“You’re going to have a hard time beating anybody shooting 20-some percent for the entire game [State shot 26.8%]. But our girls played extremely hard for the entire 40 minutes.”
Clarrissa Francis dominated the inside for UC, earning a double-double. The junior scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.
“It was a confidence booster,” Francis said. “The last few games I have felt I’ve been a little bit off. This game, I just came in and was like whatever my team needed me to do, whether that be scoring, rebounding, playing defense. I’m just happy we got the win.”
Francis was joined in double figures for the Golden Eagles by McCormick with 14 points and Trinity Palacio (12 points). Dakota Reeves and Anastasiaa Zakharova scored nine points apiece for UC.
State ends the season 19-11 after having lost six of its last seven games. WVSU was without Destiny Fields, the Jackets' second-leading scorer (10.8 points per game), for the final five games due to injury.
Shelby Harmeyer led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points and Ashley Davis added 10.