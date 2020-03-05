WHEELING — In the span of one quarter Thursday afternoon, the University of Charleston women’s basketball team went from challenged to cruising to sitting comfortably in a spot in the Mountain East Conference tournament semifinals.
The Golden Eagles took what was a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter against Fairmont State, turned it into a 21-point halftime lead and defeated the Falcons 86-53 at WesBanco Arena. UC (23-6) now waits until 2:15 p.m. Saturday to face Notre Dame College for a spot in the MEC title game.
NDC swept UC in the regular season, winning 79-76 in Charleston and 74-67 in South Euclid, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles and Falcons (15-14) were locked in a tight game in the first quarter. Fairmont took an early 5-2 lead but Charleston surged back to lead 13-10 at the end of the first. It was all UC from there.
Led by Anna Hayton’s 11 second-quarter points, Charleston went into halftime ahead 44-23. For the game, Charleston held Fairmont State to 33-percent shooting from the floor and 28-percent shooting from 3-point range, while UC shot 55 percent overall and poured in 52 points in the paint.
Hayton led all players with 25 points and nine rebounds, while MEC Freshman of the Year Dakota Reeves added 20. Sierra Kotchman led Fairmont State with 13 points and former George Washington standout Katy Darnell added six points.
Glenville State 128, West Virginia State 93: Glenville State hit 24 3-pointers in its quarterfinal win over the Yellow Jackets.
Emily Stoller led all scorers with 26 for the Pioneers while Ty Armstrong had 18 points and Re’Shawna Stone scored 18 with seven assists. Taychaun Hubbard had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Blaize Burgess scored 11. For West Virginia State, Destiny Fields had 18 points and nine rebounds, Hannah Shriver scored 17, and Alexis Hall finished with 16.
The Yellow Jackets kept it close early on, but turnovers fueled a 24-2 run from late in the first quarter into the second, as the Glenville lead stretched from four points to 13 points at the end of the first quarter to as high as 26 points before WVSU got its footing back.
Nevertheless, the Jackets were down 64-41 at the half, and were scarcely able to get back within 20 points the rest of the contest. Up 89-67 heading into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers opened with four straight 3s, and went on to hit 12 of their 24 long-distance shots in the fourth quarter to leave no doubt to the outcome of the game.
Glenville State will play in the semifinals at noon Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s late game between Concord and Urbana.
Notre Dame 75, Wheeling 61: Jada Marone led the Falcons with 28 points to lead NDC over the Cardinals and set up the rematch with UC. Seina Adachi added 23 points for Notre Dame (25-4), which forced 23 Wheeling turnovers.
Khira Burton scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (11-19), but needed a 6-for-24 shooting day to do it.