WHEELING -- The West Virginia State University men’s basketball team looked down and out in its quarterfinal matchup against Fairmont State in the Mountain East Conference tournament, trailing by as many as 23 points in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets battled back, cutting the deficit all the way down to two points, but in the end couldn’t overtake the Falcons as Fairmont State survived 95-87 Friday night at the WesBanco Arena.
With the victory, the Falcons (13-4) will play the University of Charleston in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Golden Eagles defeated Fairmont State 85-70 in the only regular-season matchup between the two.
West Virginia State sees its season come to an end with a 9-7 record.
“I was really proud of the guys,” WVSU coach Bryan Poore said. “I told them at halftime we were going to find out what kind of heart we had. We were down 20. They really responded. We got it down to two and had our chances. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
State trailed 61-38 with 18:35 left in the game but started to battle back. The Yellow Jackets went on a 11-0 run to cut the Fairmont State lead down to 12 at 66-56 with 13:50 left.
WVSU continued to push, extending its run out to 20-4, cutting the Falcons' lead all the way down to 70-65 with 10:01 remaining in the game.
Jeremiah Moore hit a free throw with 7:18 left for State to make the deficit just two points at 76-74. The Jackets trailed by two on two separate occasions, but that was a close as they would get.
Moore seemed to carry WVSU on his back all game long, scoring a career-high 41 points on 15-of-24 shooting. The senior added 11 rebounds and scored 22 of State’s 36 first-half points.
“I really thought Jeremiah should have been a second-team all-conference player and I know he was really disappointed,” Poore said. “I’ve had players in the past who really didn’t get the recognition they deserved come into the tournament and had something to prove.
“I felt Jeremiah did that today. Without him, we would have been blown out for sure. He had a heck of a game. He was huge for us tonight.”
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman also had a double-double for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Glen Abram was the third in double figures with 13 points.
For Fairmont State, it marks the third straight season playing in the MEC tourney semifinals. The Falcons are ranked No. 6 in the Atlantic Region, with the top six teams advancing to the NCAA regionals.
Falcon coach Tim Koenig understands the importance of every game, even more so than trying to win a conference title.
“It is hard to win,” Koenig said. “Our sole focus was West Virginia State today. Now we have to play Charleston, and that’s the focus. Our guys are focused and locked in. It’s going to take all of our effort and energy to bump those guys off.”
Three different players had at least 20 points for Fairmont State. Dale Bonner led the way with 29 points, followed by Isaiah Sanders with 20. Cole VonHandorf also tallied 20 points, including two big baskets both times State cut the Falcons' lead down to two points in the second half.