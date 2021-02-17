Brooklyn Pannell scored 26 points and Erykah Russell 20 Wednesday as the University of Charleston remained unbeaten by holding off visiting Davis & Elkins 86-80 in a Mountain East Conference women’s game.
The underdog Senators (2-11) were within four points at 82-78 with 30 seconds left following a jumper by Jessica Eadsforth-Yates, but UC (13-0) was able to make enough free throws to keep D&E at bay. UC went 6 of 10 at the foul line in the final 1:48.
Also for Charleston, Trinity Palacio scored 13 points and handed out five assists and Anastasiia Zakharova added 12 points and seven rebounds. Pannell was coming off a hot stretch last week that saw her average 36.7 points in three games and earn Division II national player of the week honors.
For Davis & Elkins, Allie Taylor and Jamiyah Johnson each scored 22 points and Eadsforth-Yates 16. Johnson completed a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.
Concord 104, West Virginia State 93: Riley Fitzwater turned in 32 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Mountain Lions rallied from a halftime deficit to record the win. The 6-foot-4 Fitzwater made 14 of 17 shots from the floor.
Maggie Guynn added 27 points for Concord (7-5), hitting 11 of 15 shots from the field. Maddie Ratcliff scored 15 for the Mountain Lions, who canned 41 of 64 shots overall for 64%.
For the Yellow Jackets (6-6), five players reached double figures in scoring, led by Payton Shears (17 points). She was followed by Destiny Fields (14), Shelby Harmeyer (11), Alana Kramer (11) and Charity Shears (10).
West Virginia State led 56-52 at halftime, but shot only 39% in the second half in falling behind.