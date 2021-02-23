The Mountain East Conference’s South Division women’s lead — and possibly the title — will be up for grabs Wednesday evening when Glenville State pays a visit to the University of Charleston.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at UC’s Wehrle Innovation Center. No fans are currently permitted for MEC athletic events.
UC enters the game with a 13-1 record, while the Pioneers are 8-1. Glenville hasn’t played since Feb. 6, with its last four games being called off. Last week, all athletic events at Glenville were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, and Wednesday’s scheduled men’s game between the Golden Eagles and Pioneers at UC was also called off. The MEC regular season is set to end Saturday.
Wednesday’s women’s showdown matches the conference’s top-scoring team (Glenville State, 102.7 points per game) against the league’s best defense (Charleston, 62.3). Both squads rely on forcing turnovers, as Glenville opponents average 27.3 per game and UC’s 20.7.
The Golden Eagles’ Brooklyn Pannell continues to lead the MEC in scoring average (25.9), with teammate Erykah Russell at 18.8 ppg. For Glenville, the offense is led by Zakiyah Winfield (19.7) and Re’Shawna Stone (18.0).
UC is responsible for the lone blemish on Glenville’s record, having beaten the Pioneers 91-86 on Jan. 20 in the Waco Center in Glenville.
West Virginia State (7-6) seeks a repeat victory when it travels to Davis & Elkins (2-11) in another women’s game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets won 120-77 on Jan. 23 in Institute.
Destiny Fields (14.6) and Charity Shears (13.8) pace the scoring for State, while Jamiyah Johnson (17.9) is the top point producer for D&E.
The Yellow Jacket men (8-5) are set to play the Senators (3-9) at 7:30 Wednesday in Elkins in the second half of that doubleheader. West Virginia State posted a 92-81 home triumph against D&E on Jan. 23.
State’s Glen Abram (24.8) is the No. 2 scorer in the conference, and Anthony Pittman averages a double-double for the Jackets (17.3 points, MEC-best 13.1 rebounds per game). For Davis & Elkins, Breland Walton averages a team-best 20.7 points per game.