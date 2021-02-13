Isaiah Gable scored a season-high 23 points Saturday as the University of Charleston captured its 10th straight win, a 101-85 Mountain East Conference men’s victory at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Gable, a 6-foot-7 transfer from Southeast Missouri State, took over the MEC season lead in 3-point field goals (34) also chipped in team highs of seven rebounds and five assists Saturday for the Golden Eagles (10-2), who had five players in double-figure scoring.
Following Gable in the UC scoring parade were Seth O’Neal (18 points), Lamont McManus (17), Eddie Colbert III (15) and Keith Williams (12). The Golden Eagles shot 54% from the floor and made 23 of 28 free throws.
The winless Bobcats (0-12) only trailed 48-43 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up the pace against the MEC South Division leaders. Jaylin Reed scored 28 points for Wesleyan, Daylin Lee chipped in 18 and Ross Young 16.
UC hosts Davis & Elkins (3-7) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center. Currently, no fans are permitted to attend MEC athletic events.
UC women improve to 12-0Charleston 87, West Virginia Wesleyan 52: Brooklyn Pannell continued her torrid shooting, scoring 34 points as the visiting Golden Eagles remained unbeaten.
Pannell averaged 36.7 points in three games this week, wins against Wheeling, West Virginia State and Wesleyan, and in those three contests knocked down 21 of 29 attempts from 3-point range, a remarkable 72%.
Also for UC (12-0), Erykah Russell donated a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Dakota Reeves scored 14 points.
For the Bobcats (3-9), Abi Gabauer led in scoring with 12 points and Brittany Stawovy grabbed 10 rebounds. Wesleyan was held to 33 percent shooting and committed 23 turnovers against the MEC’s No. 1 defense.