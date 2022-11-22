The University of Charleston men's basketball team earned a 99-83 home win over Glenville State on Tuesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
After the Golden Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Mountain East Conference) dropped the first two games of the season, they have won three straight with the win over the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2 MEC).
Eddie Colbert led the Golden Eagles in scoring as he was 7 for 12 from the field for 19 points and eight rebounds. Five other Golden Eagles were in double-figures.
Tyler Eberhart scored 10 points, Keith Williams tallied 18 points, Deng Nhial scored 13 points, Shaunta Wilson had 12 points and Keaton Turner scored 11 points.
UC shot 59.3% from the field (35 for 59) and the Golden Eagles were 10 for 26 from long range.
Jordan Smith led the Pioneers in scoring as he was 9 for 15 from the field, 2 for 7 from long range and 5 for 5 from the line for 25 points. Freddie Ward scored 11 points and Jacquez Yow and Trevor Chandler each tallied 10 points.
Glenville State was 30 for 64 as a team from the field and made eight of its 24 3-point shots. The Pioneers were 15 for 16 from the line.
UC outrebounded Glenville State 34-30.
Glenville State jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game but the Golden Eagles stormed back and tied it at 10 with 15:09 left in the opening period.
From there, the Golden Eagles never did not give up the lead as they outscored the Pioneers 39-27 in the remainder of the first half and took a 49-37 lead into halftime.
The Golden Eagles started the second half on a 10-0 run and had a 59-37 lead with 17:02 left in the game. It was all UC for the rest of the game as the Golden Eagles cruised to the 99-83 victory.
UC will travel to Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania for its next matchup against Slippery Rock on Saturday at 3 p.m.