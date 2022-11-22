Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston's Keith Williams (center) passes around Glenville State defenders during Tuesday's game between the teams at the Wehrle Innovation Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The University of Charleston men's basketball team earned a 99-83 home win over Glenville State on Tuesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.

After the Golden Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Mountain East Conference) dropped the first two games of the season, they have won three straight with the win over the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2 MEC).