The University of Charleston made the plays down the stretch in earning a 78-72 non-conference home victory over Slippery Rock Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
With Saturday's game tied at 62 with under five minutes to play, the Golden Eagles (5-1) made their move, going on a 7-0 run to take back control.
Keith Williams made a layup with 4:28 to play to put UC back up for good. Tyler Eberhart followed with a pair of free throws, and Isaiah Gable hit a 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a 69-62 lead with 3:27 left.
Slippery Rock cut the deficit down to four on two separate occasions, but it wasn't enough as UC held on. Eddie Colbert and Gable both hit a pair of free throws inside of 20 seconds left for the Golden Eagles.
Williams led a balanced attack for UC with 16 points. McManus (15 points) and Gable (10 points) also were in double figures. Colbert added nine points, and three other Golden Eagles had at least eight points.
Jonathan McFall led all scorers with 26 points for Slippery Rock. Amante Britt contributed 15 points, and Frankie Hughes chipped in 13 points.
UC led the entire game, but it was close throughout as the Golden Eagles never led by double digits at any point. Slippery Rock tied it three times, including twice inside seven minutes to play.
UC will host Fairmont State in a Mountain East Conference matchup of unbeatens (both 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEC women
Lincoln 73, Charleston 68: Lincoln hit free throws down the stretch as the Golden Eagles dropped a non-conference game at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles (3-3) trailed 65-61 in the fourth quarter before scoring the next five points on an Abby Lee 3-pointer and a Dakota Reeves layup to take a one-point lead with 2:07 left.
Lincoln took the lead for good on two free throws by Jaleesa Lanier with 1:43 left. UC had a chance to take the lead but missed two shots on back-to-back possessions.
After a Lions layup with 25 seconds to play gave Lincoln a 69-66 lead, UC's Markyia McCormick hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to just one with 12 seconds remaining.
Bryanna Brown hit a pair from the charity stripe for Lincoln with 12 seconds left. The Golden Eagles missed a tying 3-pointer attempt, and Brown hit two more free throws with four seconds remaining to seal the victory.
McCormick led four double figures scorers with 15 points for UC. Clarrissa Francis added 14 points, followed by Reeves with 12 and Lee with 10. Maggie Stephenson grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
Brown was the only double-digit scorer for Lincoln, but she poured in a game-high 27 points and had 11 rebounds.
The loss evens UC's record to 3-3. The Golden Eagles will next play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Fairmont State.