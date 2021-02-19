The University of Charleston hopes to improve an impressive win streak on Saturday in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball, while West Virginia State looks to halt its losing ways.
The Golden Eagles (11-2), who have won their last 11 games, visit Concord at 4:30 p.m. Saturday as they try to remain atop the league’s South Division. One of UC’s losses came to Concord (7-5) in a mutual season opener on Jan. 7, with the Mountain Lions prevailing 64-62.
The contest matches the top two defenses in the MEC, with UC allowing 72.2 points per game and Concord 75.2.
LaMont McManus continues to lead Charleston in scoring at 13.8 ppg, with Eddie Colbert III (12.5) following him. Isaiah Gable tops the conference in 3-point field goals with 39. For Concord, which has taken its last three games, Malik Johnson (16.9) and Ethan Heller (14.8) are the top scorers.
Meanwhile, West Virginia State (6-5) is out to end its four-game losing run as it hosts winless West Virginia Wesleyan (0-12), also at 4:30 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets’ Glen Abram (23.0) stands second in MEC scoring, with support coming from Anthony Pittman (17.9) and Jeremiah Moore (17.9). For the Bobcats, Jaylin Reed carries a team-best 20.5 scoring average.
Another long victory run belong to the Charleston women, who take a 13-0 mark into Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at Concord (7-5). That’s also a pairing of top defensive teams, with UC leading the MEC in fewest points allowed (62.5) and the Mountain Lions (65.7) third.
For UC, Brooklyn Pannell (26.6) is the top scorer in the conference, with Erykah Russell (19.7) also in the top 10. Riley Fitzwater averages a double-double for Concord (20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds).
In another women’s game, West Virginia State (6-6) tries to shrug off back-to-back losses when it hosts Wesleyan (3-9) at 2 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are second in scoring in the MEC at 92.3 ppg.
Destiny Fields (15.4) and Charity Shears (13.7) are the leading scorers for State, with Abi Gabauer (11.6) heading the attack for the Bobcats.
The Mountain East Conference regular-season schedule is set to end on Feb. 27 with six women’s/men’s doubleheaders. The league tournament is set for March 3-7, with quarterfinals, semifinals at finals staged at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.