The University of Charleston puts its 10-game winning streak on the line Wednesday in a Mountain East Conference men’s basketball game against visiting Davis & Elkins (3-7). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles already own an 83-74 victory over the Senators on Jan. 20 in Elkins.
UC (10-2), which leads the league’s South Division with two weeks remaining in the regular season, is led in scoring by Lamont McManus at 14.1 points per game. He’s followed by Eddie Colbert III (12.3), Seth O’Neal (11.8), Isaiah Gable (11.4) and Keith Williams (10.4). Former Woodrow Wilson standout Breland Walton (21.2) tops D&E in scoring average.
West Virginia State (6-4), meanwhile, tries to snap a three-game losing when it hosts Concord (6-5) in another men’s game on Wednesday, also scheduled for 7:30. The Yellow Jackets beat the Mountain Lions 89-74 on Jan. 10 in Concord.
State’s Glen Abram (23.0) stands second in the MEC in scoring and Jeremiah Moore (19.4) also ranks among the league leaders for the Yellow Jackets, while Anthony Pittman (11.9) continues to top the MEC in rebounding. For Concord, Malik Johnson (16.1) is the No. 1 scorer.
In women’s play, UC (12-0) attempts to remain unbeaten as it hosts D&E (2-10) at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Golden Eagles won the first meeting this season 84-55 on Jan. 20.
Charleston’s Brooklyn Pannell (26.7) leads the MEC in scoring, with Erykah Russell (19.3) also in the top 10. Pannell has scored 41, 35 and 34 points in her last three games. For the Senators, Jamiyah Johnson (17.4) heads up the scoring.
West Virginia State (6-5) tries to avenge an earlier loss when it welcomes Concord (6-5) at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute at 5 p.m. The Mountain Lion women prevailed 70-67 on Jan. 10 in Concord.
Destiny Fields (15.5) and Charity Shears (14.0) are the top scorers for the Yellow Jackets, while Concord’s 6-foot-4 Riley Fitzwater averages a double-double (19.3 points, 12.5 rebounds).
•••
The MEC announced Wednesday that it has extended its agreement to hold the league’s postseason basketball tournament at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling through 2022.
Also, the conference said that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend tournament games for this year’s event, set for March 4-7. Ticket sales for each contest will be restricted to 15% of the arena’s capacity.
The top five teams in each division (North and South) qualify for the tournament, with first-round game set for campus sites. Eight women’s and men’s teams then advance to Wheeling for the quarterfinals, with four women’s games set for March 4 and four men’s games for March 5. Semifinals are scheduled for March 6 and the title games on March 7.
Fans have not been permitted to attend any MEC athletic events during the current regular season due to COVID-19, and the league announced Wednesday that spectators will not be allowed for the remainder of the regular season in basketball, wrestling, swimming, volleyball, acrobatics and tumbling.