Eddie Colbert III had 23 points and seven rebounds Wednesday night as the University of Charleston shot a blistering 64 percent in an 85-70 Mountain East Conference men's victory at Fairmont State. It's the seventh straight win for the Golden Eagles.
Charleston (7-2) also received double-figure scoring from Keith Williams (14 points), Seth O'Neal (12) and Lamont McManus (10), who had eight rebounds. UC made 28 of 44 attempts from the field.
Only one UC player shot less than 50 percent from the floor – O'Neal (3 of 8), who finished with a team-high eight assists. The Golden Eagles were 12 of 21 from 3-point range, with Williams going 4 of 5.
Fairmont State (4-2) was led by 22 points from Isaiah Sanders and 14 from Zyon Dobbs.
Frostburg State 77, West Virginia State 71: Jihar Williams scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Bobcats the lead for good with 2:45 remaining in the game, as Frostburg snapped the Yellow Jackets' six-game winning streak.
The Bobcats (3-5) led in the first half by as much as 25 points, but West Virginia State rallied to take the lead down the stretch before Frostburg retaliated. Jaylon Johnson had two layups in the final 2:25 to help Frostburg stay in front.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) shot just 41 percent, made 7 of 27 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 17 times. Five State players reached double figures in scoring – Anthony Pittman (17), Glen Abram (15), Jeremiah Moore (14), Treohn Watkins (13) and Augustus Stone (12). Pittman also grabbed 16 rebounds and Moore 12 to finish with double-doubles for the Jackets.
Agyei Edwards added 15 points and seven rebounds for Frostburg.
Women
West Virginia State 113, Frostburg State 81: Charity Shears netted 25 points and Kalia Cunningham 21 as West Virginia State rolled. For the Yellow Jackets (5-3), it marked the fourth time they’ve scored more than 100 points in their five wins.
Cunningham didn’t miss a shot from the floor, going 8 of 8. Shelby Harmeyer added 17 points and a team-best nine rebounds for State, and Destiny Fields had 12 points and Hannah Shriver 10 assists.
For Frostburg (2-7), Morgan Dombroski led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Bobcats were forced into 27 turnovers, 20 of those steals by the Jackets, six coming from Harmeyer.
Charleston 99, Fairmont State 66: Brooklyn Pannell scored 26 points and Erykah Russell turned in a double-double (23 points, 16 rebounds) as UC remained the lone unbeaten team in the conference.
Also for the Golden Eagles (9-0), Dakota Reeves went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and tallied 18 points, Anastasiia Zakharova scored 12 points and Abby Lee 10. UC went 12 of 20 on 3-pointers.
For the Falcons (3-6), Sierra Kotchman had 14 points, Alyssa DeAngelo 11 and Madeline Huffman 10. Fairmont hit just 31 percent of its floor shots.