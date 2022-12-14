MEC basketball: UC men rout Bloomsburg 96-62 Staff report Dec 14, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Charleston men's basketball jumped out to a 23-point lead at halftime in rolling to a 96-62 road win at Bloomsburg in non-conference action Wednesday evening.The Golden Eagles got plenty of balance with six double-figure scorers as they improved to 6-5 overall. Shunta Wilson led the way for UC with 21 points, followed by Jeremiah Keene (17), Eddie Colbert (16), Tyler Eberhart (14), Keith Williams (13) and Keaton Turner (11).The Golden Eagles shot 60% from the floor (39 of 65) and 52% from long range (13 of 25). UC will return to Mountain East Conference play on Jan. 4, when it hosts West Virginia Wesleyan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Of Charleston Golden Eagle Bloomsburg Sport Basketball Scorer Eddie Colbert Tyler Eberhart Trending Now Articles ArticlesWeinstein retires after nearly 40 years at YWCAIt's official -- Saudi-backed golf tour to hit The Greenbrier resortCatch the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Charleston Dec. 15-18Comment period for Parsons-to-Davis segment of Corridor H extendedWVU basketball: Matthews’ work ‘in the lab’ showing in WVU returnDEP seeks input from municipalities, counties amid planned expansion of program to remove dilapidated structuresRecruiting Roundup: Early signing date quickly approaching for college footballDear Abby: Couple provides stable home for desperate grandchildrenPrep basketball roundup: Cabell Midland girls down Riverside 74-45Six TSA-related gifts for the traveler in your life