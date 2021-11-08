The Mountain East Conference preseason basketball coaches polls were released Monday, and they have the University of Charleston in the thick of the race for titles on both the men's and women's sides.
UC was picked by the league's coaches to finish second in both the men's and women's polls. West Virginia State University was also picked to finish among the top half of the standings, landing at No. 4 in the men's poll and at No. 6 in the women's poll for the 12-school MEC.
WVC men
Charleston, ranked No. 25 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches preseason national poll, was second to West Liberty (14th in the NABC poll) in the MEC men's poll. The Hilltoppers garnered 116 points and had six first-place votes with UC close behind at 110 points and four first-place votes.
West Liberty, which advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in the 2021-22 season, lost two-time MEC Player of the Year Dalton Bolon but returns a pair of first-team All-MEC picks in Pat Robinson and Will Yoakum.
Charleston returns three All-MEC selections from last spring, led by first-team pick Lamont McManus, who averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2020-21.
Fairmont State, which won last season's MEC tournament and is ranked No. 23 by the NABC, was third in the coaches poll with 105 points and had the remaining two first-place votes. The Falcons return four of five starters from last year, led by Isaiah Sanders, a first-team All-MEC pick last spring.
West Virginia State was fourth with 86 points, just ahead of Glenville State (85). The Yellow Jackets return All-MEC first-teamers Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman.
The rest of the men's poll: Concord (sixth, 60 points, Wheeling (seventh, 55), Notre Dame (eighth, 52), Davis & Elkins (ninth, 45), Alderson Broaddus (10th, 41), Frostburg State (11th, 26) and West Virginia Wesleyan (12th, 11).
After playing only conference games last season due to COVID-19, the MEC will return to a full schedule in 2021-22, which includes 22 conference games. The MEC tournament is scheduled for March 2-6 at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling.
Charleston opens the season with home games Friday and Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center, facing two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams in the MEC/PSAC Tip Off Challenge: California University of Pennsylvania at 5:30 p.m. Friday and St. Augustine's University at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WVSU is also home for two games this weekend, hosting the Earl Lloyd Classic at the Walker Convocation Center. The Yellow Jackets will face Livingstone College at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Shaw University at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MEC women
Charleston, the defending conference champion, was picked a close second behind Glenville State in the women's poll. Glenville, which returns its top six scorers from last season, including All-America selection Zakiyah Winfield, collected 117 points and eight first-place votes while UC was picked second with 111 points and four first-place votes.
The Golden Eagles advanced to the Division II Elite Eight last season, becoming the first MEC women's team to reach that milestone. UC graduated its two first-team All-MEC selections, Brooklyn Pannell and Erykah Russell, but returns starters Trinity Palacio, Dakota Reeves and Anastasi Zakharova.
Notre Dame was picked third with 95 points, followed by Concord (fourth, 86), West Liberty (fifth, 82) and West Virginia State (sixth, 72). The Yellow Jackets return All-MEC honorees Destiny Fields and Charity Shears.
Rounding out the women's poll were Fairmont State (seventh, 70 points), Alderson Broaddus (eighth, 48), Wheeling (ninth, 42), Davis & Elkins (10th, 26), Frostburg State (11th, 23) and West Virginia Wesleyan (12th 20).
UC's women play in the MEC/PSAC Challenge this weekend in Erie, Pennsylvania, taking on Mercyhurst at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and California (Pa.) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
WVSU will host the Atlantic Region Tip-Off Challenge this weekend at the Walker Convocation Center, taking on Fayetteville State at 8 p.m. Saturday and Slippery Rock at 3 p.m. Sunday.