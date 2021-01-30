It isn’t often that West Liberty loses three straight games.
And it isn’t often that a team rallies to win after sitting two of its ball-handlers against a team that can pressure like the Hilltoppers — which is exactly what the University of Charleston did on Saturday.
Lamont McManus ruled the low post with 18 points and seven rebounds and Seth O’Neal tallied all 10 of his points in the final 7:49 as the Golden Eagles came back for a 78-74 Mountain East Conference victory at the Wehrle Innovation Center. It’s the sixth straight win for UC (6-2) and the third setback in a row for WL (4-3), which came into the week ranked ninth in the national Division II poll.
Eddie Colbert III added 18 points and Keith Williams 15 for Charleston.
UC trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half and was still down 53-44 with about 14 minutes remaining in the game.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit, showed a lot of fight,’’ said Golden Eagles coach Dwaine Osborne. “Maybe our composure wasn’t great in the first half, but we just settled down a little bit in the second half.’’
West Liberty entered the game as the No. 1 scoring team in the MEC at 106.8 points per game, but was held nearly 33 points below that and wound up shooting just 37.7% with 16 turnovers against the league’s top defense in UC.
A key juncture came when O’Neal, UC’s point guard, and Isaiah Gable each picked up their third foul about a minute apart in the second half with the Golden Eagles down 51-44. West Liberty, which tops the MEC in forcing turnovers with its vaunted pressure (21.3 per game), figured to make life miserable for UC, but when O’Neal and Gable re-entered with 10:59 on the clock, the Eagles had shaved that deficit to 55-53 and were in the midst of a 24-5 run to get the lead.
“I thought, relatively speaking, we handled the press pretty well for the most part,’’ Osborne said. “One thing that really helps us now is our overall team depth. Seth has played against West Liberty a bunch of times now and I thought Shaunn Monroe [did well]. He’s a backup point guard who’s really like a point guard, shooting guard type player. I think we just showed good poise and handled the press well.
“Another thing that helps us really, that we do different than other people, is take our forward/center types and put them up there [in the front court]. Our bigs are a little more skilled and mobile maybe than the average, normal team and that really helps. Collectively, we did a good job handling the ball and not turning the ball over in the front court.’’
Charleston assumed a 68-58 lead with 5:44 left on an O’Neal 3-pointer from the left wing off a feed from Monroe, but West Liberty had a rally of its own in the offing.
Twice the Hilltoppers cut their deficit to one point and trailed just 74-72 when Pat Robinson hit a driving shot with 12 seconds left. Monroe calmly dropped in two free throws with eight seconds to go, but WL’s Dolton Bolton nailed a jumper to make it 76-74 with 3.2 seconds on the clock.
UC got the ball to O’Neal, a 96% foul shooter, and he ended the suspense by nailing a pair at the line with 1.5 seconds left.
West Liberty received 19 points from Bolon, 17 from Robinson and 14 from Will Yoakum.
Osborne said the win over the MEC’s reigning power can do wonders for his emerging program.
“I think it does a lot for us,’’ he said. “One thing we really tried to talk to our team about is that we have multiple guys who can go to other places and play tons of minutes and maybe not come out a whole lot. So for us and what we try to do, basketball is a team sport and that means everybody is a part of it.
“We have five, six, seven different players who can or have scored 20 points in a college game, so again it goes back to our depth. It was a big part of what we did tonight. It allowed us to get a true team win in terms of a lot of people participating.’’