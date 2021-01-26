The Kanawha Valley’s two Mountain East Conference women’s teams have been getting it done lately with different approaches.
The University of Charleston (6-0) remains the lone unbeaten team in the league heading into Wednesday’s home game against Frostburg State (2-4), while West Virginia State (3-3) takes a three-game winning streak into its game at West Liberty (2-4). Both contests are set to tip off at 5 p.m. and precede men’s games between the same teams at the same sites.
West Virginia State has topped the 100-point mark in each of its last three women’s games and brings the MEC’s No. 2 offense (92.7 points per game) into Wednesday’s game. The Yellow Jackets also lead the conference in 3-point field goals with 71.
UC, meanwhile, tops the MEC in defense, giving up just 62 points per game. First-year coach Tianni Kelly said the Golden Eagles still have room for improvement despite their 6-0 start.
“Our chemistry still [has to get better],’’ Kelly said. “Seeing when each other is open, when we’re drawing help, reading that and being able to kick it and knowing when to keep it. And just getting our bench more involved, that’s been a struggle. Getting them to come along, giving them some minutes. It’s something we’ve got to continue to work on.’’
The men’s squads for both UC and State are also riding victory runs heading into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. games — Frostburg State (2-3) at Charleston (4-2) and West Virginia State (5-1) at West Liberty (4-1). The Golden Eagles have taken four in a row and the Yellow Jackets five straight.
West Liberty leads the MEC in scoring at 106.8 points per game, and State ranks fourth in the league at 93.0.