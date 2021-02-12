The University of Charleston will be a heavy favorite Saturday in its women’s/men’s Mountain East Conference basketball doubleheader at West Virginia Wesleyan.
The women’s game is set to tip off at 2 p.m., and the men’s game at 4:30.
The Golden Eagle women tote an 11-0 record into Buckhannon to take on the Bobcats (3-8) in a rematch of their Jan. 23 game won by UC 91-50.
UC’s Brooklyn Pannell has taken over the MEC scoring lead at 26.0 points per game, with teammate Erykah Russell scoring at a 19.5 clip. Dakota Reeves tops the league in 3-point goals with 35, and Pannell stands in third at 31.
Charleston’s defense is the stingiest in the conference, allowing 61.9 points per game, while Wesleyan ranks last in offense at 64.3. Abi Gabauer (11.5) tops the Bobcats in scoring.
Meanwhile, the UC men (9-2) look to extend their winning streak to 10 games against the winless Bobcats (0-11), who fell at UC 81-62 on Jan. 23.
Lamont McManus (13.8) is the leading scorer for UC, which now has five players holding double-figure averages. McManus is joined by Eddie Colbert III (12.0), Seth O’Neal (11.3), Isaiah Gable (10.4) and Keith Williams (10.2).
The leading scorer for the Bobcats is Jaylin Reed (19.7), who didn’t play in the earlier loss at UC due to injury. Charleston’s defense continues to top the MEC, permitting just 70.9 points per game.
West Virginia State was originally scheduled to make a trip to MEC power Glenville State for a women’s/men’s doubleheader Saturday, but those games were postponed on Wednesday.
Other MEC men’s-women’s doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday are Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, Wheeling at Fairmont State, Davis & Elkins at Concord and West Liberty at Notre Dame College.