The University of Charleston men's basketball team opened its season with a 64-62 loss to Concord Thursday at Wehrle Innovation Center.
Sophomore guard Eddie Colbert was 5 of 12 from the field as he netted 13 points to lead the Golden Eagles (0-1) in scoring. Senior forward Lamont McManus was 6 of 13 from the field as he scored 12 points and collected nine rebounds.
Concord (1-0) sophomore guard Ethan Heller scored a game-high 18 points as he was 5 of 15 from the field and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line. Senior forward David Mulumba had a double-double for Mountain Lions with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
UC shot 38.2% (26 for 68) from the floor while Concord shot 40.4% (21 for 52). The Golden Eagles had trouble from long range as they made 23.1% (6 for 26) of their 3-point attempts compared to the Mountain Lions' 50% (8 for 16) mark. UC was outrebounded 45-35.
The Golden Eagles' next matchup is on Sunday as they travel to Glenville State for a 4 p.m. tipoff at the Waco Center.
Glenville State 117, West Virginia State 114: The Yellow Jackets had multiple late opportunities to tie the game with 3-pointer, but the shots didn't fall and the Pioneers took the win.
Senior guard Glen Abram led WVSU (0-1) in scoring with 24 points as he was 6 of 17 from the field, 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 8 of 11 at the line. Five other Yellow Jackets scored in double-figures. Forward Jeremiah Moore scored 21, guard Augustus Stone netted 19, guard Treohn Watkins had 18 points, forward Anthony Pittman scored 16 and guard Montrell Horsey scored 10. Pittman's 10 rebounds also gave him a double-double.
For Glenville State (1-0), senior guard Hegel Augustin broke out for 40 points and 13 rebounds as he led the game in scoring on his way to a double-double. Four other Pioneers scored in double-figures, including junior guards John Williams (21) and Nicholas Edwards (19).
WVSU shot 47.3% (35 of 74) from the field and 35.5% (33-43) from 3-point range. Glenville State was 50% from the field (15 of 45) and shot 42.9% (26 of 34) from 3-point range. Glenville State outrebounded WVSU 48-37.
The Yellow Jackets' next matchup is on Sunday as they will travel to Concord to take on the Mountain Lions. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Women
Charleston 69, Concord 56: The University of Charleston opened its season with a win at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Sophomore guard Dakota Reeves hit 5 of 7 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points to lead Golden Eagles (1-0). Erykah Russell, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, added 16 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Brooklyn Pannell scored points 13 for UC, which led 33-20 at halftime.
Riley Fitzwater led Concord (0-1) with 15 points.
Glenville State 126, West Virginia State 82: High-scoring Glenville State placed seven players in double-figure scoring to roll to a lopsided season-opening win in Institute.
After jumping out to a 27-17 first-quarter lead, the Pioneers topped 30 points in the subsequent quarters to win going away. Taychaun Hubbard (22 points) and Re’Shawna Stone (21) led Glenville’s balanced scoring. Zakiyah Winfield added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Glenville shot 53.2% from the floor (50 for 94) and connected on 14 of 29 3-pointers.
West Virginia State was led by Shelby Harmeyer (12 points, eight rebounds) and Charity Shears (10 points).