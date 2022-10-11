Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston coach Tianni Kelly makes a point to point guard Trinity Palacio during UC’s win over Glenville State in the 2022 Mountain East Conference championship game in Wheeling.

 SAM SANTILLI | Courtesy MEC

BRIDGEPORT -- Women's college basketball in West Virginia took a huge step forward when Mountain East Conference member Glenville State won the NCAA Division II national championship last season.

The Pioneer women only lost one game all season, that coming against the University of Charleston. The Golden Eagles, who defeated Glenville State to win the MEC Tournament title for the second straight season, are once again in the mix as one of the league’s favorites.