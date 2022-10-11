BRIDGEPORT -- Women's college basketball in West Virginia took a huge step forward when Mountain East Conference member Glenville State won the NCAA Division II national championship last season.
The Pioneer women only lost one game all season, that coming against the University of Charleston. The Golden Eagles, who defeated Glenville State to win the MEC Tournament title for the second straight season, are once again in the mix as one of the league’s favorites.
UC was ranked second in the preseason poll released Tuesday at MEC Media Day, behind only Glenville State. UC received three first-place votes and 111 poll points with the Pioneers earning eight first-place votes and 118 points.
“Kudos to Glenville State and what they did winning a national title,” UC coach Tianni Kelly said. “Because of that it has definitely helped the league and brought notoriety to the state of West Virginia and women’s basketball. It’s made us stronger and now made us try and raise our level.”
UC has seen great success under Kelly, entering her third season. The Golden Eagles advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight two years ago. Glenville State earned a measure of revenge by eliminating the Golden Eagles in the Atlantic Regional final last season.
The Golden Eagles return a ton of their top players from last season, including their top five scorers. Senior guards Dakota Reeves, Markyia McCormick and Trinity Palacio will help lead the way as Kelly hopes UC continues its rise both in the MEC and nationally.
“People see the success we have had the last couple years and they want to be a part of a winning program,” Kelly said. “Ultimately, I always say last year was last year, and this is a new year. We are just trying to build onto the success, and add on to that.”
The West Virginia State women were ranked No. 5 in the MEC preseason poll, earning 81 poll points. Second-team All-MEC standout Destiny Fields returns to lead the way for WVSU, along with Shelby Harmeyer and Hannah Shriver.
Yellow Jacket coach Charles Marshall agreed that Glenville State winning the national title has done wonders for the league and his players.
“For our conference, small institutions such as ours and most in our league, along with the sport of women’s basketball, it’s a huge deal,” Marshall said. “It gives our current players hope and belief that we can do the same. That’s what coaches dream of. We just have to continue to work at it.”
Marshall is also very excited about two players who played high school basketball in West Virginia. They include former Winfield standout ZZ Russell, who returns to WVSU, and Fairmont's Anysa Jordan, a Division I transfer from Eastern Kentucky.
MEC men
On the men’s side, West Virginia State also enjoyed great success last season, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the second round of the Atlantic Regional with a huge win over No. 2 seed West Liberty before falling by two points to California Pennsylvania.
WVSU hopes to build on its success and is ranked fourth in the MEC men’s preseason poll. State earned one first-place vote and had 93 total points. UC was ranked one spot higher, coming in third with 102 points.
“Last year was huge,” WVSU coach Bryan Poore said. “Beating West Liberty in the NCAA Tournament was really big for us and has given our guys the confidence and boost that they can play with and beat anybody. We want to take the next step. We have some good goals ahead of us this season.”
The Yellow Jackets return three key pieces from last season, including local standout Anthony Pittman, a Capital graduate who has been a first-team All-MEC selection the past two seasons. Noah Jordan and Dwaine Jones are also back after starting last season.
“Pittman is a guy that can do it all,” Poore said. “He does everything for us. He can handle the ball, create or get his own shot, get others shots, hit 3s, post up, mid-range, free throws, defend anybody on the court. What does he not do, sell popcorn?”
UC just missed the NCAA Tournament last season but returns four key starters, led by leading scorer Keith Williams, a first team All-MEC selection last season.
“Keith is the heart and soul of our team,” UC coach Dwaine Osborne said. “The biggest thing about him right now is his leadership he has displayed and shown. He is super-important for our team. He has been phenomenal and I think year five for him will be his best.”
Eddie Colbert, Jeremiah Keene and Shunta Wilson are also back for the Golden Eagles, along with Tyler Eberhart, who played a major role for UC, giving Osborne plenty of experience returning.
“Four of our top five guys back have at least three years in the program and bring a lot of experience and success,” Osborne said. “We are very excited about them and their continued progression.”
West Liberty was the preseason pick to win it all with 115 points and five first-place votes. The Hilltoppers, the MEC's defending regular-season and tournament champions, edged out second-place Fairmont State with 113 points and six first-place votes.