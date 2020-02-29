The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University women’s basketball teams wrapped up their regular seasons at the Wehrle Innovation Center on Saturday, with the Golden Eagles taking the win 98-75.
Anna Hayton led Charleston with 29 points and 13 rebounds with Erykah Russell scoring 21 points, Brooklyn Pannell adding 18 and Dakota Reeves finishing with 17.
The Yellow Jackets had two players in double-figures, as Destiny Fields scored 16 points and Charity Shears had 13.
The Golden Eagles started on a 22-5 run and never looked back, leading 28-13 after the first quarter and stretching their lead to as many as 26 before going into halftime up 59-37. WVSU closed the gap some in the third quarter but still trailed 79-62 with 10 minutes to go. UC locked up the game with an 8-for-8 showing at the free-throw line.
With that win, Charleston (22-6 overall, 17-5 Mountain East Conference) locks up the third seed at next week’s MEC tournament in Wheeling and will play Fairmont State at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
West Virginia State (9-19, 7-15) will be seeded ninth, and play West Liberty at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner facing Glenville State at 6 p.m. Thursday.