The University of Charleston women’s basketball team welcomed the defending Division II national champions Glenville State for an early season marquee matchup at home in the Mountain East Conference Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles (4-1, 2-0 MEC) never trailed, fending off several Pioneer rallies throughout to earn a big 79-70 victory over Glenville State (3-1, 1-1 MEC) at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
“It’s always a great win, especially against Glenville,” UC coach Tianni Kelly said. “The UC-Glenville rivalry is always big. We have set a lot of goals and this is just a step toward them, so it’s definitely a huge one, for sure.”
Glenville State only lost one game all of last season, going 35-1. The loss came against UC in the MEC title game. The Pioneers would later earn a measure of revenge, defeating the Golden Eagles in the regional final.
Either UC or Glenville State has won the previous five MEC Tournament championships with the Golden Eagles claiming the last two in 2020 and 2021. The Pioneers won three in a row before that, winning in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The two teams entered the season with two entirely different rosters. UC returned its entire team except for one player that was a major contributor. The entire starting lineup for the Golden Eagles was seniors.
“It is huge, especially in these type of big games, where we have so many people who have been there before and know what is going to be like,” Kelly said. “They aren’t shellshocked. It helps a lot having so many returners with that kind of experience and maturity.”
A pair of seniors led the way for UC. Trinity Palacio finished with a game-high 26 points, making 10 of 11 free throws. Dakota Reeves had a double-double with 17 points (including five 3-pointers) and 10 rebounds.
“[Trinity] has been huge for us all season,” Kelly said. “When she goes, we go. Dakota has been a monster on the boards. She had her second double-double of the season already. Those two have been here since I got here so it is special with those two.”
Glenville State, meanwhile, lost its top 10 scorers off its national championship team, resulting in an entirely new roster full of transfers and freshmen. The Pioneers' leading returner scorer from last season, former Wyoming East standing Skylar Davidson, averaged two points per game last year.
“We just weren’t ready for that game yet,” Glenville State coach Kim Stephens said. “Everyone can see it. We have a whole new team. Once it clicks, we will be good but it’s going to take at least another month. There will be some growing pains in the process.
“We hate to lose so many players from a national championship team but then you get excited to coach the new ones. It’s just the part right here where I don’t like as much. You have to learn some lessons the hard way. I’ve been spoiled in the past and right now we are back to square one”
UC had to withstand several Glenville State rallies throughout the game. The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first quarter. The Pioneers cut the deficit all the way down to four points in the second quarter before trailing by eight at halftime.
In the third quarter, UC once again extended the lead to 13 points before Glenville State battled back to within four points. The Golden Eagles led by just two points at 71-69 with 4:42 left in regulation.
During the key stretch in the fourth quarter, Palacio was huge for UC. The senior scored eight straight points and assisted on the next two baskets to help fend off a pesky Pioneers team.
Hya Highwood led Glenville State with 12 points and Monique Pruitt was also in double figures with 11 points.