University of Charleston's Trinity Palacio works around Glenville State's Skylar Davidson (4) and Deja Atkinson (21) during Tuesday's game between the teams at the Wehrle Innovation Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The University of Charleston women’s basketball team welcomed the defending Division II national champions Glenville State for an early season marquee matchup at home in the Mountain East Conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles (4-1, 2-0 MEC) never trailed, fending off several Pioneer rallies throughout to earn a big 79-70 victory over Glenville State (3-1, 1-1 MEC) at the Wehrle Innovation Center.