Brooklyn Pannell scored 26 points and Erykah Russell 20 Wednesday as the University of Charleston remained unbeaten by holding off visiting Davis & Elkins 86-80 in a Mountain East Conference women’s game.
The underdog Senators (2-11) were within four points at 82-78 with 30 seconds left following a jumper by Jessica Eadsforth-Yates, but UC (13-0) was able to make enough free throws to keep D&E at bay. UC went 6 of 10 at the foul line in the final 1:48.
Also for Charleston, Trinity Palacio scored 13 points and handed out five assists and Anastasiia Zakharova added 12 points and seven rebounds. Pannell was coming off a hot stretch last week that saw her average 36.7 points in three games and earn Division II national player of the week honors.
For Davis & Elkins, Allie Taylor and Jamiyah Johnson each scored 22 points and Eadsforth-Yates 16. Johnson completed a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.
Concord 104, West Virginia State 93: Riley Fitzwater turned in 32 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Mountain Lions rallied from a halftime deficit to record the win. The 6-foot-4 Fitzwater made 14 of 17 shots from the floor.
Maggie Guynn added 27 points for Concord (7-5), hitting 11 of 15 shots from the field. Maddie Ratcliff scored 15 for the Mountain Lions, who canned 41 of 64 shots overall for 64%.
For the Yellow Jackets (6-6), five players reached double figures in scoring, led by Payton Shears (17 points). She was followed by Destiny Fields (14), Shelby Harmeyer (11), Alana Kramer (11) and Charity Shears (10).
West Virginia State led 56-52 at halftime, but shot only 39% in the second half in falling behind.
Men
Charleston 109, Davis & Elkins 74: Freshman Shunta Wilson had 20 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as the host Golden Eagles won their 11th in a row, breaking open a close game late in the first half.
The Senators (3-8) were within 29-23 with less than 10 minutes left in the first half following a basket by Breland Walton, but UC outscored D&E 31-8 in the next stretch and eventually led 63-33 at halftime. The Golden Eagles wound up shooting 64% from the floor and made 14 of 29 from 3-point range.
Keith Williams added 18 points for Charleston (11-2), followed by teammates Eddie Colbert III (16), Isaiah Gable (15) and Lamont McManus (10). Gable also snagged a game-high 10 rebounds. Point guard Seth O'Neal did not play.
For Davis & Elkins, Walton led the way with 20 points and Gyasi Powell scored 17.
Concord 96, West Virginia State 81: Ethan Heller (33) and Malik Johnson (26) combined for 59 points as the Mountain Lions broke away late to pick up a road win. It marked the fourth straight loss for the Yellow Jackets (6-5).
Also for Concord (7-5), David Mulumba had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Brandon Kennedy scored 10 points. The Mountain Lions led at halftime 39-36.
The Yellow Jackets received a double-double from Anthony Pittman (24 points, 13 rebounds) and he was supported by Glen Abram (23 points), Augustus Stone (12 points) and Treohn Watkins (10 points). State finished just 2 of 19 from 3-point range and shot only 38% overall.