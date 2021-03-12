Tianni Kelly has competed in the NCAA Division II regionals before as both a player and an assistant coach, but on Saturday she’ll be doing it for the first time as a head coach.
Kelly takes her University of Charleston women’s squad into the Atlantic Region semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday against Walsh (17-6) at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio. At stake is a berth in Monday’s 7 p.m. finals with a trip to the national tournament on the line, also set for Columbus.
Previously, Kelly appeared in the regionals twice as a player at UC and as an assistant coach at Florida Southern.
“Fortunately for me, I’ve been there as an assistant two times and as a player two times,’’ Kelly said. “But never as a head coach. So I’m a little familiar with how it works and I’ll just try to use the experience I have to prepare me. And for whatever I don’t know, I just pray to God to help me out and pick up the slack.’’
UC (17-2) is on a bit of a roll, taking a four-game winning streak into the regionals, including last weekend’s three victories during the Mountain East Conference tournament in Wheeling, which was capped with an 87-80 comeback win against Glenville State. That effort earned the Golden Eagles the top seed in the regional, which meant they received a first-round bye.
The flip side of that good fortune is that UC didn’t know exactly which opponent it would face until 24 hours prior to tipoff. Walsh won its opening-round matchup against Cedarville 88-71 Friday evening, earning a date against the Golden Eagles. UC basically practiced all week having to get ready for those two teams, both of which hail from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“It is a little challenging,’’ Kelly said earlier this week, “knowing how to prepare. You’d like to spend all week working on one team, but we’ll do the best we can. We’ll focus more on what we do than worry about [the opponent]. We’re focusing a little bit more on our skill work and our offensive and defensive stuff.
“But it was actually a little funny this week. My assistant coach [Bubby Johnson] took one team [to scout] and I’ve got the other, and we’ve been talking about both teams. They’re completely new teams and we have no feel for them other than what we show [our players] on film.’’
Kelly has a lot to like working with her own roster, which is led by a pair of first-team All-MEC selections in seniors Brooklyn Pannell, a 5-foot-9 guard and Erykah Russell, a 6-2 forward. Pannell, the MEC player of the year, averages 23.4 points and Russell 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds. Dakota Reeves chips in a 10.6 scoring average and is a threat from 3-point range.
Having two players the caliber of Pannell and Russell has helped Kelly find success in the first season of coaching her alma mater. Each has turned in a 40-point game this season.
“It’s been absolutely huge for us all year having those two,’’ Kelly said. “It’s a blessing. And then there are games where maybe one or both of them is in foul trouble and we’re able to have our point guard [Trinity Palacio] or our floor leader [Anastasiia Zakharova] step up. We’ve been very fortunate that when one of us is down, the others will try to pick them up.’’
Walsh features four double-figure scorers in 6-1 Mayci Sales (18.7 points, 9.5 rebounds), Quionche Carter (16.4 points), Morgan McMillen (14.0) and Megan Ball (10.0). The Cavaliers like to pound the boards, with a plus-9 advantage per game in rebounding against their opponents this season.
They’ll go against a UC defense that ranked second in the MEC, allowing just 64.2 points per game.