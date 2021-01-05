Glenville State, which has won the last four regular-season and tournament championships, topped the Mountain East Conference’s preseason women’s basketball poll released Tuesday, with Notre Dame second and University of Charleston third.
The poll was voted on by the league’s 12 coaches. The Pioneers received 10 of 12 first-place votes, with Notre Dame awarded the other two.
Charleston was followed by Concord in fourth, Fairmont State, West Liberty and West Virginia State. Alderson Broaddus joins the MEC this season after previously competing in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. AB replaces Urbana, which closed last spring.
The regular season begins on Thursday, with UC hosting Concord at 5:30 p.m. and West Virginia State hosting Glenville State, also at 5:30.
No spectators are allowed at any MEC athletic event for the time being. Live coverage of games can be found at mountaineast.tv and on the Mountain East Conference app, which is available for download on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Roku devices. Search Mountain East Conference in your smart TV app store to download.
MEC 2020-21 women’s preseason pollPos.--School (1st place votes) Pts
1. Glenville State (10) 120
2. Notre Dame (2) 110
3. Charleston 98
4. Concord 92
5. Fairmont State 81
6. West Liberty 68
7. West Virginia State 61
8. Wheeling 51
9. Davis & Elkins 45
10. Frostburg State 27
11. Alderson Broaddus 26
12. West Virginia Wesleyan 13