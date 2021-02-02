The University of Charleston saw its lead starting to melt away in the final minutes Saturday evening against West Liberty, so coach Dwaine Osborne reached deep into his playbook for the answer.
That’s when the Golden Eagles started playing football.
Actually, “football’’ is the name of the unusual play UC used to successfully inbound the ball multiple times, forcing the Hilltoppers to foul. UC made enough of its free throws down the stretch to earn a 78-74 Mountain East Conference victory.
“It is a little different,’’ Osborne said with a wry smile. “You’re not quite as prepared for it.’’
The play can only be used after a made basket by the opponent, which gives the other team an opportunity for the inbounder to run up or down the baseline or pass the ball to a teammate also standing out of bounds on the baseline. When UC employed it Saturday, it came following a timeout, so players had a better chance to line up properly.
Here’s a recap of one version of the play Charleston used against West Liberty’s man-to-man trapping pressure:
UC inbounder Riley Heatherington was stationed on the far right baseline while his four teammates were standing in a row out of bounds on the left baseline. At the “snap’’ (when the official handed the ball to Heatherington), Eddie Colbert III (closest to Heatherington) sprinted straight down the court on a deep pattern. Keith Williams, starting in the middle of the row, faked a deep pattern and pulled up in the left flat. Seth O’Neal, second from the left, ran a short crossing pattern to the right, and Shaunn Monroe, starting at the far left, remained out of bounds.
When O’Neal wasn’t open right away, Heatherington fired the ball over to Monroe, still out of bounds, and Monroe inbounded to Williams near the left sideline. When West Liberty defenders ran over to trap Williams, he flipped it back to Monroe, now on the court, and he drew a foul as he dribbled up the floor.
“We call it ‘football.’ We were just playing football tonight,’’ Osborne said. “We haven’t used it a ton, to be honest. We used it against Fairmont and West Liberty in the tournament last year.’’
The formation, especially with all five players beginning the possession out of bounds — looking like they’re ready for the starting gun on the 100-meter dash — certainly causes confusion. Not just for opponents, but for fans as well.
When the Gazette-Mail posted video of one of the plays Saturday following the game, it drew likes, retweets and quizzical comments from more than 100 viewers. One of them asked: “Is this legal?’’ Said another: “Can someone help me out and explain how this is legal to me?’’
Doug Spry, the MEC’s coordinator of men’s basketball officials, also saw the video.
“It is unusual,’’ Spry said, “and you don’t see it very often. But there’s nothing illegal about it. It’s no different than any other inbound play after a goal.
“The question came up Saturday, and I did a little investigating. I wanted to make sure we didn’t have any issues with it. One of the [officials] in our league told me he had it in a Division I game a couple years ago, and it was confusing to them then. It’s legal; it’s just pretty unique.’’
West Liberty made an adjustment the next time UC ran the play, leading 76-74 with Colbert inbounding on the far right. Heatherington and Williams tried to run a quick crossing pattern as they came onto the court, but a pair of WL defenders gave them a slight bump and the UC duo ran into each other. O’Neal ran a slow arrow route, floating to the right and sharply cutting back left. As the count ensued, Colbert whipped an out-of-bounds pass down the baseline to Monroe, who found O’Neal coming back to the ball. O’Neal immediately drew the foul with 1.5 seconds left.
The ploy proved effective against the Hilltoppers, who were leading the league in forcing turnovers at more than 21 per game, and also got the ball to O’Neal, a 96% foul shooter, who made a pair at the line to ice the win.
“We have a couple variations of it,’’ Osborne said, “and we’ve used only one variation of it. We felt like we haven’t had to go to the second and third ones yet ... so we will maybe start to use some of those other ones moving forward.
“We have one we call ‘trips,’ and one called ‘twins.’ So I’m a big football fan. I’m going to pick our football coaches’ brains and [ask], ‘What do you call this?’ and ‘How do you do this?’ Give me some [ideas]. I’ll look at the route tree. I played football in high school. I think it’s been very effective for us. It’s just a little something that’s different than the norm.’’
Spry said teams operating out of odd formations such as UC’s “football’’ don’t normally tip off officials that they’re going to run it.
“No, not in that situation,’’ Spry said, then added another football twist to the notion. “You used to have to do that in high school football when you ran the fumblerooskie, so that officials wouldn’t misplay it and blow the ball dead.’’
Spry also noted that the five-second inbound count keeps going even after one player passes the ball to a teammate still out of bounds.