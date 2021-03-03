The University of Charleston’s Dwaine Osborne was selected as the Mountain East Conference men’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday and Kanawha Valley schools were awarded three spots on the all-league first team.
Osborne guided the Golden Eagles to a 13-2 regular season and captured the No. 1 seed in the South Division for this week’s MEC tournament in Wheeling. That followed an 0-2 start to the season as UC brings a 13-game winning streak into postseason play. For Osborne, it marked his second straight league coach of the year honor.
UC’s Lamont McManus, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, was awarded one of those first-team spots as he leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 14.5 points per game. Three times this season, he’s tallied 20 or more points in a game and went 11 of 11 from the floor in Saturday’s regular-season finale at West Virginia State, scoring a season-high 24 points.
West Virginia State also placed a pair of players on the All-MEC first team in senior guard Glen Abram (23.5), who stands second in the league in scoring, and sophomore forward Anthony Pittman, a Capital High graduate who tops the MEC in rebounding (12.3 per game) and also averages 17.5 points.
The rest of the first-team selections includes three players from North No. 1 seed West Liberty (Dalton Bolon, Pat Robinson, Will Yoakum), two from Fairmont State (Dale Bonner, Isaiah Sanders) and one from Glenville State (John Williams). Williams is the MEC’s No. 1 scorer at 27.1 points per game. The second team included UC’s Isaiah Gable and Keith Williams.
Bolon (22.0 points per game) was chosen as the league’s player of the year and Davis & Elkins’ Sam Rolle (18.4) was named the MEC freshman of the year.