Uc vs Wesleyan
UC’s Brooklyn Pannell drives to the basket and scores against West Virginia Wesleyan. Pannell was selected as the NCAA Division II national player of the week for her efforts in last week’s three games.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

University of Charleston senior Brooklyn Pannell was selected as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division II women’s national player of the week for her efforts in three wins last week for the unbeaten Golden Eagles.

Pannell, a 5-foot-9 guard from Columbus, Ohio, averaged 36.7 points and knocked down 21 of 29 shots from 3-point range as UC beat Wheeling, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan. She went into Wednesday’s games leading the Mountain East Conference in scoring at 26.7 points per game.

She began her tear with 41 points in an 82-53 win at Wheeling, which included a 6-of-9 effort on 3s. Pannell added 35 points during an 86-64 victory against State, going 8 of 10 on 3-pointers, then capped her week with 34 points in an 87-52 triumph at Wesleyan in which she was 7 of 10 behind the 3-point line.

Pannell ended the week shooting 53% from the floor overall (39 of 74), 72% on 3-pointers (21 of 29) and also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals.