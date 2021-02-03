Charity Shears netted 25 points and Kalia Cunningham 21 Wednesday evening as West Virginia State rolled to a 113-81 Mountain East Conference women’s basketball victory at Frostburg State.
For the Yellow Jackets (5-3), it marked the fourth time they’ve scored more than 100 points in their five wins.
Cunningham didn’t miss a shot from the floor, going 8 of 8. Shelby Harmeyer added 17 points and a team-best nine rebounds for State, and Destiny Fields had 12 points and Hannah Shriver 10 assists.
For Frostburg (2-7), Morgan Dombroski led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Bobcats were forced into 27 turnovers, 20 of those steals by the Jackets, six coming from Harmeyer.
Charleston 99, Fairmont State 66: Brooklyn Pannell scored 26 points and Erykah Russell turned in a double-double (23 points, 16 rebounds) as UC remained the lone unbeaten team in the conference.
Also for the Golden Eagles (9-0), Dakota Reeves went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and tallied 18 points, Anastasiia Zakharova scored 12 points and Abby Lee 10. UC went 12 of 20 on 3-pointers.
For the Falcons (3-6), Sierra Kotchman had 14 points, Alyssa DeAngelo 11 and Madeline Huffman 10. Fairmont hit just 31 percent of its floor shots.