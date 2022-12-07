Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

uc westliberty1
West liberty's Bryce Butler goes up to the basket guarded by UC's Jeremiah Keene (0) during Wednesday's game between the teams at Wehrle Innovation Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The University of Charleston men’s basketball team hosted No. 4 West Liberty in a Mountain East Conference showdown Wednesday evening.

West Liberty proved its high ranking as the Hilltoppers earned a convincing 98-81 win over UC at the Wehrle Innovation Center to remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Tags