The University of Charleston men’s basketball team hosted No. 4 West Liberty in a Mountain East Conference showdown Wednesday evening.
West Liberty proved its high ranking as the Hilltoppers earned a convincing 98-81 win over UC at the Wehrle Innovation Center to remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.
The game was a rematch of last season’s MEC tournament championship game in which the Hilltoppers claimed the title with a 70-59 win over the Golden Eagles.
“UC is a tough place to win,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “If you would have told me that we would have been up by the amount we was up, I would have said ‘you're nuts’. It was just a great overall team win, and I’m really proud of the guys.”
The Hilltoppers will continue their big week playing against tough Kanawha County MEC programs when they host West Virginia State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a battle of unbeatens. The Yellow Jackets are also 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the MEC, and are ranked No. 16 in the country.
West Liberty will be looking for revenge after both teams made the NCAA Tournament last season, and WVSU earned a first-round upset over the Hilltoppers.
“It’s a heavyweight fight, that’s what it is,” Howlett said. “It’s two heavyweights slugging it out. I know our guys are going to be really excited to play that at West Liberty, and I know the West Virginia State guys are going to be excited to play that. It’s going to be a heck of a game.”
UC falls to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the MEC. It was a tough night for the Golden Eagles, who shot just 50% from the free throw line (14-of-28) in a game where they needed as many points as possible against a tough West Liberty team.
“They are good for sure, as they have been,” UC coach Dwaine Osborne said. “They play really hard and play well together. They shot it really well tonight. They were just better today and we just have to get ourselves better.
“They made as many and as good of a percentage from three as we did at the free throw line. It is frustrating and makes it pretty tough. We couldn’t make free throws and missed our first six in the second half. We haven’t had too many performances like that.”
West Liberty’s Bryce Butler, the MEC Player of the Year last season, showed why he earned the prestigious honor. He scored 21 points in the first half on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and he was 3-of-3 from 3-point range. The senior finished with 25 points and earned a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
UC led 21-15 with 12 minutes left in the first half when Butler scored the next eight points for the Hilltoppers to give them the lead. West Liberty didn't trail the rest of the game, leading by 10 at halftime and by as many as 24 in the second half.
“Bryce is a jack of all trades,” Howlett said. “He can score, rebound, pass, guard multiple positions, and the game is real slow for him at the moment, which is fun to see.”
Also for West Liberty, Ben Sarson added 17 points and eight rebounds, Christian Montague chipped in 14 points, and Malik McKinney contributed 13 points. The Hilltoppers just missed going 100 points for the fifth straight conference game.
Shunta Wilson led UC with 20 points, and was joined in double figures along with Keith Williams (16 points), Eddie Colbert (15), and Tyler Eberhart (11).