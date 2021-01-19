After opening their respective seasons with losses, both West Virginia State and the University of Charleston are starting to find their rhythm.
Since starting out 0-1, the Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles have combined to win five of six games, and both take the court Wednesday trying to keep the good times rolling against their Mountain East Conference schedules.
State (3-1), second in the MEC’s South Division, visits West Virginia Wesleyan (0-4), while UC (2-2) travels to Davis & Elkins (2-2). Both games are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Charleston opened with a pair of losses, but has since rebounded with two straight wins as coach Dwaine Osborne shuttles five subs into the game at the same time. It’s led to a two-game win streak and keeps his players’ scoring averages bunched up — team leaders LaMont McManus (12.8 points per game) and Seth O’Neal (12.5 points, 5.0 assists) don’t even crack the top 25 in MEC scoring. But having fresh legs has led to UC leading the league in defense, allowing just 69.5 points per game.
Osborne came upon the tactic of mass substitutions after the MEC experienced a two-month delay in getting its season going due to COVID-19, leading to a 16-game regular-season sprint made up entirely of conference games. Adding to that was the influx of five new players into UC’s now 10-man rotation.
“There was a lot there,’’ Osborne said of the season’s outset. “There’s anxiousness, there’s excitement, nerves. I think to me one of the things I’ve learned through this process is the three scrimmage games [in the preseason]. We didn’t have any scrimmages this year, and you usually have three to work your way through the jitters and go back and say, ‘OK, we won or lost, but it really doesn’t matter.’ But we didn’t have that this year.
“So everybody’s trying to find what their role is, what they’re supposed to do, how they fit into the puzzle of our team, so we’ve just got to continue to work on that. I think we have really good kids who want to do that, and I think if we play hard and compete, good things will happen.’’
Osborne hopes that as his players buy into the new system, their shooting touch will improve. After going 11 of 44 on 3-pointers in the first two games (25%), UC improved to 17 of 45 in its two wins (38%). Still, the Eagles rank ninth out of 12 MEC teams in made 3s per game (28 in four).
“We have not shot well, which is crazy,’’ Osborne said, “because I feel like this could be one of my best shooting teams, and we have just not gotten into any kind of rhythm. We’ve just got to keep plugging away. Some of it is you’re trying to get into game condition and find where your shots are coming from. I believe we have guys who can shoot the ball, and we’ll get better at that as we go, and that’s going to be an important part of the season.’’
D&E relies on the scoring of Breland Walton (16.3 points per game), a former Woodrow Wilson standout.
West Virginia State got a Herculean effort out of sophomore Anthony Pittman in Saturday’s 76-72 win at Alderson Broaddus, as the former Capital athlete turned in 24 points and 20 rebounds. He tops the MEC in rebounding at 12 per game and also averages 16 points. The Yellow Jackets are led in scoring by Glen Abram (25.5) and Jeremiah Moore (18.3). Wesleyan’s top scorer is Jaylin Reed (16.8).
The UC and State women also play Wednesday in the opening games of their respective doubleheaders, as the Golden Eagles (4-0, No. 1 in MEC South) travel to D&E (1-2), while the Yellow Jackets (1-3) visit Wesleyan (0-4). Tipoff for each game is scheduled for 5 p.m.