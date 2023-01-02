When West Virginia State University men's basketball defeated Tusculum 73-59 in the YES US Virgin Islands Classic championship game Monday in St. Thomas, coach Bryan Poore reached a big career milestone.
With Monday's victory, Poore, coach of the Yellow Jackets for 24 years, earned his 400th career win as a head coach.
Poore is 388-293 as coach of the Yellow Jackets and has a 400-307 record overall.
Poore has led his teams to two West Virginia Intercollegiate Conference (WVIAC) regular season championships, three WVIAC tournament championships, six NCAA Division II regional appearances and five NCAA D-II regional semifinals.
Poore credited his players and staff members.
"It's an awesome feeling, but, honestly, it's the players," Poore said. "I know that's coachspeak. Coaches get too much credit and too much blame. I just put the players in a position to be successful and when they go out and execute and play well, it happens to go beside my name. I give credit to the hundreds and hundreds of players that I've had over the years that have bought into what I'm selling and won me that many games."
Poore took over at WVSU in 1999 and has been with the Yellow Jackets ever since. He explained what's kept him in Institute.
"Twenty-four years is a long time and early on I had a few schools inquire about me," Poore said. "Over the years, the administration at State has given me great support. My parents, when they were alive, were here in the area. We had a young family and I didn't feel like moving all over the country as you see coaches do from time to time. West Virginia State is a great place. The history of West Virginia State, it's just the right fit."
Poore said earning his 400th win was one of the more memorable moments of his career.
"It's definitely one of them," he said. "You'd like to do it at home in front of your fans, but I have my wife and kids with me, but my extended family is not. It would have been nice to do it at home, but it's just the way the schedule falls. To do it in the Virgin Islands and to win a championship against some really good competition has been really unique.
"We've had some fabulous teams through the years. Winning three tournament titles and two regular season titles and two of the titles were back to back. We went to the NCAA tournament six times. There are just so many memories. You just can't pick out one. This certainly ranks right up there with them. I never thought when I started coaching that, 'Hey, you're going to win 400 games at West Virginia State.' I never thought that."
The Yellow Jackets are off to a strong start this season with a 12-1 overall record and a 6-1 Mountain East Conference record, good for second place behind West Liberty (11-1, 6-0 MEC).
Poore said it's early but he thinks his team can compete for a conference title.
"We're that caliber of a team," Poore said. "It's awfully early in the season, but I like their competitiveness and their will to win. They just find a way. We should have lost our first two games at home, but we found a way to pull them out. This team has bonded extremely well. They are together. They pull for one another. I'm just blessed to be coaching this group."
The Yellow Jackets will return to the U.S. mainland and play at West Virginia Wesleyan on Jan. 7 with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.