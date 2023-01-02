Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bryan Poore is in his 24rd season as men’s basketball coach at West Virginia State and won his 400th game as a head coach on Monday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

When West Virginia State University men's basketball defeated Tusculum 73-59 in the YES US Virgin Islands Classic championship game Monday in St. Thomas, coach Bryan Poore reached a big career milestone.

With Monday's victory, Poore, coach of the Yellow Jackets for 24 years, earned his 400th career win as a head coach.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.