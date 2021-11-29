The West Virginia State University men's basketball team missed a pair of free throws in the waning seconds as it dropped an 81-79 decision to Concord in overtime Monday evening in Athens.
State slips to 3-3 on the season, while the Mountain Lions improve to 3-4.
WVSU's Glen Abram connected on a 3-pointer with 1:40 left in regulation to give the Yellow Jackets a 70-65 lead.
But Concord's Lual Rahama converted a layup and then found Ethan Heller for a 3 to knot the score at 70 and force overtime.
Heller and Rahama combined to score all 11 of Concord's points in the extra period.
Trailing 81-79 with four seconds remaining, State had a chance to force a second overtime, but Noah Jordan missed two free throws to seal the win for Concord.
WVSU shot just 3 of 10 from the floor in overtime, including 1 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Rahama finished with a game-high 21 points, to go along with six rebounds and three steals. Heller chipped in with 15 points, while Da'Vion Moore added 12 points and 10 boards and Brandon Kennedy had 11 points.
Jeremiah Moore led State with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Pittman provided 17 points and 14 boards. Jordan finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Abram added 13 points.
West Virginia State shot just 36% from the floor and committed 14 turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets host Frostburg State Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
MEC WOMEN
West Virginia State 78, Elizabeth City State 73. The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 0-1 Mountain East Conference) had four players in double-figure scoring, led by Destiny Fields' game-high 22 points. WVSU’s other double-figure scorers were Charity Shears (13), ZZ Russell (12) and Emyah Fortenberry (11).
Elizabeth City State (5-2) also had four players in double-figures and was led by Aniyah Vanhook who had 16 points.
WVSU was 23 of 69 (33.3%) from the field and 8-of-28 (28.6%) from 3-point range. Elizabeth City State was 30 of 85 (35.3%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3-point range. The Yellow Jackets scored 25 points off 30 Elizabeth City State turnovers.
WVSU’s next game will be an MEC matchup against Frostburg State on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Walker Convocation Center.