Glen Abram, the second-leading scorer in the Mountain East Conference, gunned in 26 points Saturday afternoon as West Virginia State found its shooting eye at halftime and emerged with a 92-81 MEC men’s victory against visiting Davis & Elkins.
The Yellow Jackets (5-1), who took their fifth straight win, poured in 58 second-half points after trailing 39-34 at the break. In the first half, they shot just 36% overall, 25% on 3-pointers and 50% at the foul line. They improved those marks in the second half to 54% from the field, 44% on 3s and 88% on free throws.
Treohn Watkins added 15 points, Stephon Sheard 12 and Savion Marshall-Hamilton 11 for State. Anthony Pittman (11 points, 10 rebounds) turned in another double-double for the Jackets. State also took advantage of a deeper bench, with its reserves outscoring D&E’s 24-2. State was short-handed, too, as neither Jeremiah Moore (18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds) nor Augustus Stone (15.8) played.
For the Senators (2-4), Sam Rolle scored 19 points, Marcus Fleming and Breland Walton 18 apiece, Kyle Leslie 13 and Gyasi Powell 11.
Charleston 81, West Virginia Wesleyan 62: LaMont McManus had 16 points and the balanced Golden Eagles shot 56 percent from the floor to capture a victory against visiting West Virginia Wesleyan. It marked the fourth straight win for UC (4-2).
Isaiah Gable added 14 points and Shaunn Monroe and Shunta Wilson had 12 each for UC, which led 32-23 at halftime. The MEC’s No. 1 defensive team held the Bobcats to 38 percent shooting from the floor.
Charleston also finished plus-14 in rebounding, with Gable leading the way by grabbing eight missed shots. UC again distributed its playing time, as 10 players saw between 12 and 25 minutes of floor time.
For Wesleyan (0-6), Daylin Lee scored 12 points, Anthony Craven 11 and Braeden McGrew 10. McGrew is a former Winfield standout.
MEC womenWest Virginia State 120, Davis & Elkins 77: Charity Shears knocked down eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the host Yellow Jackets picked up their third consecutive win and went over the 100-point mark for a third straight time.
The fast-paced Yellow Jackets (3-3) dropped in 20 3-point shots out of 47 attempts and also came up with 19 steals as they forced the Senators into 32 turnovers.
Also for State, Destiny Fields scored 18 points, Chloe Cheresne 16, Shelby Harmeyer 12 and Kalia Cunningham 12. Hannah Shriver handed out nine assists.
For the Senators (1-4), Jamiyah Johnson tallied 20 points and Sydney Nestor 13.