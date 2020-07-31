West Virginia State University’s women’s basketball team added eight new players to its roster for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Friday.
Winfield’s ZZ Russell is one of the eight players who signed with State. Russell, a 5-foot-3 guard, is Winfield’s all-time leading scorer — male or female — with 1,734 points (2016-2020). She earned myriad accolades in high school, being named to the state tournament all-tournament team (2016-2017) and earned freshman of the year and first-team All-State honors (2016-2017, 2019-2020). Russell also earned all-conference honors last season. Russell will join WVSU as a true freshman.
Riverside’s Jasmine Symns signed with the Yellow Jackets as well. Symns is a 5-5 guard who will join WVSU as a true freshman. In 2020, Symns was named to the Mountain State Athletic Conference first team and was second-team All-State. She is Riverside’s all-time leading scorer.
State’s final true freshman signee is 5-6 guard Alexis Bennington-Horton out of Spotswood High School in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Along with Russell, Symns and Bennington-Horton, the Yellow Jackets picked up five transfers. Sophomore Shelby Harmeyer, a 5-10 guard, transferred from Campbellsville (NAIA). Jada Higgins, a 5-9 sophomore guard, transferred from Eastern Kentucky.
From the junior college ranks, WVSU picked up 5-7 junior guard Alana Kramer from Coffeyville Community College and 5-8 junior guard Cerena Reeves from Johnson County Community College. State’s eighth addition comes from Urbana — 5-7 guard Sa’Dera Johnson transferred from one MEC school to another to play her senior season with WVSU.