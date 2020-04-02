The West Virginia State University men’s basketball team’s climb back up the Mountain East Conference standings has led to a significant honor for its leading scorer.
Junior guard Glen Abram recently was named to the BOXTOROW All-America first team. BOXTOROW is a nationally syndicated radio program dedicated to historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) sports. It’s Abram’s third postseason honor, after being named to the All-MEC first team and MEC All-Tournament team.
Abram finished first on the Yellow Jackets and third in the conference at 18.9 points per game, nearly doubling his 9.7 average from his sophomore year. He also finished third in the MEC in both 3-pointers made (79) and 3-point percentage (39.1).
With Abram in the lead, the Yellow Jackets finished fourth in the MEC, their best finish since the conference started in 2013. After earning a first-round bye, State reached the MEC tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.
Abram led all scorers at the MEC tournament with a 28-point average, scoring 30 against Wheeling in the quarterfinals and 26 against eventual tournament champion West Liberty in the semifinals. Abram eclipsed 20 points in nine games this past season.
He enters his senior season 19 points away from the 1,000-point mark.