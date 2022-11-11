Malik Whitaker made two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team to an 86-85 win over Livingstone in its season opener Friday in the Earl Lloyd Classic in Institute.
Taevon Horton and Dwaine Jones each netted 15 points to lead the Yellowjackets (1-0), who had five double-figure scorers.
Aboucar Cisse chipped in 12 points and Bunky Brown and Samier Kinsler each tacked on 10. Whitaker finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Detionne Leach led Livingstone with 14 points.
WVSU hosts Shaw on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Lock Haven 66, Charleston 63: Eli Washington scored five of his team-high 18 points over the final three minutes as Lock Haven held off the Golden Eagles in their season opener Friday in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Charleston’s Keith Williams led all scorers with 21 points and chipped in 11 rebounds. UC’s Eddie Colbert added 15 points and five boards.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) shot just 40% in the first half and trailed 36-24 at the break.
UC cut the deficit to 44-41 with just over 10 minutes remaining on a Colbert layup, but Washington answered with a layup and a jumper of his own to extend Lock Haven’s lead to eight and help seal the win.
Dymir Montague added 10 points for the Bald Eagles (1-0).
Charleston takes on Pitt-Johnstown Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women
Charleston 78, Mercyhurst 74: Trinity Palacio scored 20 points as the University of Charleston opened the season with a home win Friday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Markyia McCormick added 18 points for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 38-33 at halftime. Clarrissa Francis added 14 points for UC and Dakota Reeves scored 12.
Mercyhurst’s Jayde Boyd led all scorers with 22 points.
UC will host California University of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. Saturday.