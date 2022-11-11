Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Malik Whitaker made two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team to an 86-85 win over Livingstone in its season opener Friday in the Earl Lloyd Classic in Institute.

Taevon Horton and Dwaine Jones each netted 15 points to lead the Yellowjackets (1-0), who had five double-figure scorers.

