Like most men's basketball teams in the Mountain East Conference, the University of Charleston has spent most of its time looking up at West Liberty at the top of the MEC standings since the league was formed in 2013.
UC gets a chance to pull even with West Liberty this season when the Golden Eagles host the Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center on the UC campus.
West Liberty (19-2 overall, 13-2 MEC) again rules the roost, but Charleston (16-4, 12-3) is hot on the Hilltoppers' trail, along with Fairmont State (17-3, 12-3) and West Virginia State (15-6, 10-4).
UC coach Dwaine Osborne, now in his ninth season leading the Golden Eagles, has grown quite familiar with the style of play that has made West Liberty the MEC's standard bearer -- pressure defense and a fast-paced attack.
"It's the same way they've done it for at least the last 15 years," Osborne said. "You know what's coming. We're two really good teams with two different styles of play."
West Liberty boasts the MEC's most prolific offense, scoring 99 points per game, while UC has the MEC's top defense, allowing an average of 73.8 points.
UC, which also leads the MEC in shooting percentage (52.3%) and rebounding margin (plus-9.5 per game), has already spent some time sharing the top spot with West Liberty after opening the conference portion of the season with an 8-1 record. The only loss in that stretch was when West Liberty notched an 89-78 win over the visiting Golden Eagles on Dec. 8.
UC's other losses came in January against West Virginia State and Fairmont State. West Liberty's MEC losses have come against Fairmont State and Notre Dame College.
"January was a tough month for us," Osborne said. "We weren't playing well, we weren't being coached very well and our execution wasn't what it needed to be."
Pat Robinson, a 6-foot-3 junior, leads West Liberty in scoring with 19.8 points per game and 6-5 sophomore Bryce Butler averages 17.3.
UC's top scorer is Lamont McManus, a 6-6 senior averaging 14.4 points. Four other Golden Eagles average double-figure scoring -- Seth O'Neal (12.2), Keith Williams (11.9), Eddie Colbert (11.8) and Isaiah Gable (11.5). Colbert, a 6-6 junior, leads the team rebounding with 5.9 per game.
Prior to the West Liberty-UC men's game, the Hilltoppers and Golden Eagles women's teams will square off at 2 p.m. UC comes in with a 12-6 record (10-4 MEC) while West Liberty is 15-6 (10-5 MEC). Glenville State (19-0, 14-0) leads the MEC women's standings.
Also Saturday, West Virginia State hosts Wheeling in a women's/men's doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.