Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman of West Virginia State and Keith Williams of the University of Charleston were named to the All-Mountain East Conference men's basketball first team by the league Tuesday.
Abram, a 6-foot-1 graduate student from Chicago who averaged a team-high 19.7 points for WVSU, is a first-team All-MEC choice for the third straight year. Pittman, a 6-5 junior from Charleston who averaged 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, was picked for the second year in a row. Williams, a 6-2 senior from Sandusky, Ohio, and a first-time selection, led UC in scoring with 13.4 points per game.
UC's Lamont McManus (6-6 senior, Waldorf, Maryland) and WVSU's Jeremiah Moore (6-6 graduate student, West Orange, New York) were named to the second team while UC's Eddie Colbert (6-6 junior, Toledo, Ohio) earned All-MEC honorable mention.
West Liberty's Bryce Butler was selected as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year while Alderson Broaddus' Jalen Knott (Freshman of the Year) and WLU's Ben Howlett (Coach of the Year) also received top honors from the league.
Butler, a sophomore from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, led West Liberty to the MEC regular-season title by averaging 18.6 points on 64.0% shooting from the field to go with 7.3 rebounds per game. Knott, a native of Cleveland, averaged 9.7 points.
Howlett earned MEC Coach of the Year honors for the second time after coaching the Hilltoppers to a 26-2 overall record (20-2 in league play) and has WLU ranked No. 2 in the country.
The Hilltoppers collected a fourth Mountain East Conference regular season title under Howlett's leadership this season after posting a 20-2 record in league play.
ALL-MEC WOMEN: University of Charleston's Markyia McCormick was named to the All-Mountain East Conference first team and West Virginia State's Charity Shears and Destiny Fields were second-team selections as the league announced its women's basketball awards Monday.
McCormick, a 5-foot-6 junior, led the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.9 points. She was also second on the team in 3-pointers made (53) and free throw percentage (.814). It marks the first All-MEC selection for the Pickerington, Ohio native.
Shears was WVSU's leading scorer this season, tallying 11.9 points per game. She also made 55 3-pointers and recorded 43 steals, both good for second-most on the team.
Fields finished the regular season averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.
Glenville State's Re'Shawna Stone was named the MEC Player of the Year, while the Pioneers' Kim Stephens was tabbed as the Coach of the Year and West Liberty's Bailee Smith earned Freshman of the Year honors.
TOURNEY TIPS OFF: West Virginia State's women's team will play in the opening game of the 2022 MEC Tournament in Wheeling when the No. 7-seeded Yellow Jackets face No. 10 Davis & Elkins in a play-in game at noon Wednesday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. The winner advances to the quarterfinals at noon Thursday against No. 2 seed Charleston.
Also Wednesday, No. 8 Alderson Broaddus and No. 9 Wheeling meet at 2:30 p.m. in the other women's play-in game.
The men's play-in games are scheduled for Wednesday night, when No. 7 Alderson Broaddus faces No. 10 D&E at 6 p.m. and No. 8 Glenville State takes on No. 9 Wheeling at 8:30 p.m.
West Virginia State is the No. 2 seed in the men's bracket and will play in the quarterfinals at noon Friday against the AB-D&E winner. That game will be followed at 2:30 when No. 3 seed Charleston faces No. 6 Concord in the quarterfinals.
Semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday and the championship games are Sunday.