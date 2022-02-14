Ernest Jenkins knocked down six 3-pointers to finish with a season-high 24 points and help the West Virginia State University men's basketball team to a 110-93 win over Glenville State Monday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State picked up its fourth straight win to move to 19-6 (14-4 Mountain East Conference), while Glenville falls to 9-13 (6-12).
Anthony Pittman added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Yellow Jackets while Glen Abram also tacked on 15 points. State's Bradlee Lewis chipped in 13 points and Jeremiah Moore 10.
WVSU shot 64% (44 of 69) from the floor, including a blistering 17 of 29 (59%) from the 3-point line, and handed out 28 assists as a team.
John Williams paced the Pioneers with 25 points and Dajon Congleton tallied 23.
West Virginia State hosts Alderson Broaddus at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Women
Charleston 90, Wesleyan 37: Dakota Reeves drained eight 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points as the University of Charleston women’s basketball team cruised to a win Monday night in Buckhannon.
UC improved to 15-7 (13-5 MEC) while the Bobcats fell to 2-18 (1-17).
Markiya McCormick added 13 points and Trinity Palacio and Clarrissa Francis each tacked on 10 for the Golden Eagles, who made 13 3s.
Carrie Barnett led Wesleyan with seven points.
Charleston’s next game is Wednesday, when it hosts Notre Dame College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.