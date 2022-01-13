Dwaine Jones registered 19 points, six assists, and five reounds to lead a balanced scoring attack as the West Virginia State University men's basketball team picked up an 83-73 win over Notre Dame College Wednesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State moves to 10-5 on the season (5-3 Mountain East Conference), while Notre Dame drops to 9-6 (6-3).
Anthony Pittman (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Jeremiah Moore (12 points, 10 rebounds) each provided a double-double for the Yellow Jackets, while Glen Abram added 16 points and Noah Jordan chipped in 15 points and eight boards.
WVSU got off to a fast start, shooting 53% from the floor in first half to carry a 43-31 lead into halftime.
Jaedon Willis led the Falcons with 20 points, while Tyland Crawford had 13 and Deairius Barker scored 11.
State travels to Alderson Broaddus Saturday at 4 p.m.
MEC women
West Virginia State 64, Notre Dame 62: Destiny Fields converted a layup and Hannah Shriver knocked down 1 of 2 free throws in the final minute to give the West Virginia State University women's basketball team a 64-62 win over Notre Dame Wednesday in Institute.
State improves to 8-3 (4-2 MEC), while the Falcons fall to 7-6 (6-2).
Fields paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 points while Shriver finished with 11. Charity Shears chipped in 12 points.
WVSU shot just 39% from the floor, but notched 23 points off 32 Notre Dame turnovers.
Alana Ellis led the way for the Falcons, scoring a game-high 16 points. Jennifer Oduho added 14, Tamia Ridley recorded 12 and Marina Adachi added 11.
The Yellow Jackets take on Alderson Broaddus Saturday at 2 p.m. in Philippi.