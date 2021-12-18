The West Virginia State men’s basketball team rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to knock off Hawaii Pacific 76-74 Friday night in the Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic in Honolulu.
WVSU trailed 48-29 at halftime but fought its way back into the game, taking the lead at 69-68 on two Dwaine Jones free throws with 1:43 left in the game.
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman hit four free throws on consecutive offensive possessions to give the Yellow Jackets a 73-68 advantage with a minute remaining.
Hawaii Pacific cut the lead to one but Pittman sank two more free throws with 16 seconds to play to seal the comeback win for State.
Glen Abram led WVSU (6-5) with 24 points and Ernest Jenkins added 19 points as the two combined for nine 3 pointers.
Two other Yellow Jacket had one category shy of a double-double. Jones scored 16 points and dished out nine assists and Pittman had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Colton Martin paced Hawaii Pacific (3-6) with 13 points and Jacob Kimura tacked on 12. The Sharks shot 51% from the floor but only 50% from the free-throw line.
State plays one more game in Hawaii, taking on No. 11 Embry-Riddle (10-1) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
University of Charleston 106, Penn State Allegheny 70: The Golden Eagles played an efficient game all around in earning the home victory in non-conference action Friday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles (8-2) shot 61% from the floor, 48% from 3-point range and 91% from the free-throw line.
UC had five players in double figures, led by Jeremiah Keene with 21 points and 20 points from Eddie Colbert. Also for the Golden Eagles, Shunta Wilson and Tyler Eberhart scored 11 points each and Shaunn Monroe added 10.
UC scored 56 points in the first half, taking a 26-point lead into the break. The Golden Eagles tacked on 50 points in the second half.
Bryce Phillips was the lone double-figure scorer for Penn State Allegheny (3-6), tallying a game-high 24 points.