You could say that the West Virginia State men's basketball team travels well after picking up two wins in the Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic over the weekend in Honolulu.
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman scored a season-high 28 points and had a game-high nine rebounds as the Yellow Jackets defeated Embry-Riddle 87-69 Sunday night, leaving WVSU as the only unbeaten in the three-team round-robin event. The Jackets defeated host Hawaii Pacific 76-74 on Friday.
State, now 7-5, never trailed against Embry- Riddle (11-2), which came in ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division II in the NABC coaches poll. The Eagles are based in Daytona Beach, Florida.
"We definitely hit our stride here," said WVSU coach Bryan Poore Monday afternoon from Honolulu, prior to the team's flight back to the mainland. "We were more in tune with, 'Hey, we're here to play basketball too, not just hang out in Hawaii.' [Sunday's game was] the best 40 minutes we've put in this year without a doubt. We'd been playing well in spurts and we put it all together."
Poore said defense was the key against Embry-Riddle after the Yellow Jackets forced 19 turnovers and outscored the Eagles 26-14 off their miscues.
Pittman hit nine of his 16 shots from the floor and went 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Glen Abram, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and dished out a season-high seven assists. Jeremiah Moore added 14 points and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the foul line, joining Pittman and Abram on the all-tournament team.
The Jackets were off and running from the start, opening the game on a 7-0 run to take a lead they would never relinquish. State outscored Embry-Riddle 12-5 over the last 4:29 of the first half to take a 41-30 lead into the break.
The start of the second half was even more effective for the Jackets, who outscored the Eagles 18-2 to take their largest lead of the game at 59-32.
Embry-Riddle answered with a 16-2 run of its own to cut the deficit to 61-48, but the Eagles never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
The trip to the Aloha State didn't start out so well for State, which trailed Hawaii Pacific by 19 points during the first half of Friday's game.
"We were awful in the first half of that one," Poore said. "I think we were enamored with the idea of being in Hawaii, but we made critical plays down stretch to come away with the win. That was also a big win because it was on [Hawaii Pacific's] home court."
It all turned around in the second half of Friday's game.
"We had played in spurts pretty well at the start of the season but didn't close out games against West Liberty and Fairmont State," Poore said. "Over here we found ourselves in the second half of the first game."
The Yellow Jackets took advantage of the rare venture outside the continental United States, getting in some sightseeing after arriving and on the day off between games.
"We went to Pearl Harbor, some of the guys went up to Diamond Head [the dormant volcano on the Oahu coastline]," Poore said. "I actually got to play golf on a course at Pearl Harbor, and the guys loved riding scooters around Waikiki Beach. I think that was the most fun they had on the whole trip."
When they return to Institute Tuesday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets will be off until resuming Mountain East Conference competition with a Jan. 5 road game at Davis & Elkins.